Pierre Capital Area Soccer Association fall season soccer registration open through Aug. 16. For kids 5-12 years old. There is a registration fee based on age group, but scholarships are available. Will not turn anyone away who wants to play. Season starts Aug. 16. Website: http://pierresoccer.com.
Thursday, Aug. 12
Senior Center Potluck and entertainment. Center at 401 W. Pleasant Dr. in Pierre opens at 10 a.m. for coffee and visiting. Dining at noon, followed by entertainment or presentation. Bingo, card games and pool at 1 p.m. At 3 p.m., coffee and leftover desserts. Website http://www.pierreseniorcenter.org, 605-224-7730, pirascc@yahoo.com. Bring a dish to share and join the fun.
Free weekend food for kids. The Pierre Summer Backpack Program is based out of the Southeast United Methodist Church, 2315 E. Park St., 5 p.m. Funded in great part by Capital Area United Way. No qualifications to receive the food assistance, though children must be present.
Community Banquet every Thursday — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details. Free.
Aug. 9-12. Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church’s Vacation Bible School “Rainforest Explorers” at 714 N. Grand Ave. in Pierre. 6-8 p.m. Supper provided at no cost. To register: https://vbsmate.com/events/FaithLuthPierre/20930.
Tales on the River presentation program by the Short Grass Arts Council. Every Thursday evening through Aug. 26, at the Moose Lodge — 910 N. Deadwood St. in Fort Pierre. Engaging presentations and fascinating stories of the Pierre and Fort Pierre area. Light supper at 6:15 p.m., then at 7 p.m. the free presentation. This evening, Paul Lepisto discusses the restoration and clean-up efforts of the Izaak Walton League to keep the Pierre and Fort Pierre area of the Missouri River healthy and vibrant. Email: info@shortgrassarts.org.
Summer patio session of live music at Drifters in Fort Pierre. Support local artists. This session is Lance Spears. 7-10 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/460468881755878.
Friday, Aug. 13
Trader Days, 4th annual, starting at 4 p.m. at Fischer’s Lilly Park in Fort Pierre. Outdoor festival featuring the fur trading history of Fort Pierre with vendors, turkey races, street dance, BBQ, antique cars and more. Details on Facebook page. Contact: Callie Iversen 605-295-4831.
Pierre Street Masters Car Club’s Show and Shine, Dam run and special activities starting Friday evening — All of the public can witness. Street Masters meet every third Monday of the month, for 6 p.m. dinner and 7 p.m. meeting, at the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center. Website: https://www.pierrestreetmasters.com/.
Women’s Cancer Support. Avera St. Mary’s Women’s Cancer Support is open to all women who are dealing with any type of cancer. Second Friday of each month, from noon to 1 p.m. At Avera St. Mary’s Helmsley Center Cafeteria conference room. Contact: Gloria 224-3131, gloria.rowen@avera.org. Free.
“Trapt” rock band playing at the Longbranch in Pierre, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/concerningbehaviors. Cover charge.
Little Players’ production of “Charlotte’s Web’’ at the Grand Opera House — 109 S. Pierre St. Aug. 13-14 at 7 p.m. and Aug. 15 at 2 p.m. This is a beautiful, knowing play about friendship that will give actors a great opportunity and an audience an evening of enchantment. Website https://pierreplayers.com/about/littleplayers/. Contact: directors Hannah Carda at 605-222-7723 or Michele Beeler at 605-999-8503. Admission $5.
Saturday, Aug. 14
Trader Days, 4th annual, all day long at Fischer’s Lilly Park in Fort Pierre. Outdoor festival featuring the fur trading history of Fort Pierre with vendors, turkey races, street dance, BBQ, antique cars and more. Details on Facebook page. Contact: Callie Iversen 605-295-4831.
Guided tours of Medicine Knoll and Arikara Village. The Pierre and Fort Pierre Historic Preservation Commission is hosting a bus tour to two historical Native American sites. A River Cities Transit 30-passenger bus will pick up passengers on the west side of the WalMart parking lot at 9 a.m. Back around 1 p.m. Historian Donovin Sprague will moderate the tour of Medicine Knoll near Blunt and the Arikara Village southeast of Pierre. Website: https://www.fortpierre.com/fort-pierre-events/. Contact: Sunny Hannum at 605-223-7603, fpdc@fortpierre.com. Free.
Capital City Farmer’s Market, at the corner of Sioux Ave and Coteau St., 9 a.m. to noon, Saturdays through Oct. 31. Contact: Lindy Geraets at bandgproduce@gmail.com or 605-222-1290, website www.capcitymarket.com
“Read With Pumpkin Pye” puppy at the Rawlins Municipal Library, 10-11 a.m. Once a month, the library hosts reading with Pumpkin Pye, a sweet little therapy dog that helps children build reading confidence. Young readers read to the dog — the dog is patient and non-judgmental. Elaine Pye is Pumpkin’s handler and volunteers her time to provide this service for the reading public. Contact: 605-773-7421. Free.
Pierre Street Masters Car Club’s Show and Shine, Dam run and special activities. All of the public can witness. Street Masters meet every third Monday of the month, for 6 p.m. dinner and 7 p.m. meeting, at the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center. Website: https://www.pierrestreetmasters.com/.
The Lighthouse Project sponsored by Capitol Heights Baptist Church at Steamboat Park across from the amphitheater, Poplar Avenue in Pierre, 6-8 p.m. Food, music, fellowship. Free meal of pork sandwiches, chips, baked bean, watermelon, cotton candy, snowcones, popcorn. Bounce house and yard games. Drawing for 55-inch TV, must be present to win.
Little Players’ production of “Charlotte’s Web’’ at the Grand Opera House — 109 S. Pierre St. Aug. 13-14 at 7 p.m. and Aug. 15 at 2 p.m. This is a beautiful, knowing play about friendship that will give actors a great opportunity and an audience an evening of enchantment. Website https://pierreplayers.com/about/littleplayers/. Contact: directors Hannah Carda at 605-222-7723 or Michele Beeler at 605-999-8503. Admission $5.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.