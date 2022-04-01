Through the rest of tax season, the AARP Foundation tax-aide program is free for AARP members and others. The IRS-certified volunteers provide tax preparation help to anyone. Stop in at the Pierre Senior Center to get an information packet, which has instructions and forms to be filled out before the appointment. To make an appointment. contact the Center at 605-224-7730, or come in-person from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Will be given instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: Feeding South Dakota — Pierre.
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 2
South Dakota Army National Guard’s experience event, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., west of the Oahe Dam near Pierre. Hands-on presentation by the 200th Engineer Company includes rafting operations, dismounted patrolling, field food operations, base defense, weapons display and a helicopter. Free food and drink. Contact: Sgt. Derek Kocer at 605-936-2737. Free.
Hayes Community Drama Club presents its 69th annual Hayes comedy, at the Hayes Community Hall, 7 p.m. CT. $5 per person.
Sunday, April 3
Hayes Community Drama Club presents its 69th annual Hayes comedy, at the Hayes Community Hall, 2 p.m. CT. $5 per person.
Monday, April 4
Super Senior Day at the Rawlins Municipal Library, first Monday of each month unless there is a holiday and then it will default to the next week. The day includes free copies (limit of 10 pages and black and white prints only), free faxing (limit of 3 pages), one free book from the ongoing book sale, free computer access for seniors.
The Pierre and Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club meets the first and third Mondays of each month, at noon in the Perkins meeting room, 217 E. Hustan Ave. in Fort Pierre. Contact: president Kody Kyriss, text 605-280-4165, email pfpkiwanis@gmail.com.
Rawlins Municipal Library after school program for ages 0-100, 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre. This session “Would You Rather...? Trivia Day,” 3:45 p.m. Activities and snacks provided. No registration necessary. Contact: 605-773-7421, rawlinslibrary.org. Free.
Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
Grief Support Group, help and encouragement after the death of a loved one.GriefShare is a special weekly seminar and support group designed to help you rebuild your life. We know it hurts and we want to help. Mondays, beginning March 7, at 6 p.m., 210 E. Broadway — Door E at St. Joseph School, use the lower parking lot. Contact: Darlene.Braun@k12.sd.us or Gav.Pickner@k12.sd.us.
Canvasback Art Club, first Monday of every month. 7-9 p.m. at Rawlins Library, 1000 E. Church. Contact: Bev Letellier 605-224-7993, ranchvet66@yahoo.com.
Tuesday, April 5
Blood drive “Ron Becker Memorial” sponsored by Resurrection Lutheran Church, 103 N. Taylor Ave. in Pierre, 8 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.
Stanley County Commission meets the first Tuesday of every month unless otherwise posted, in the courthouse, 8 E. 2nd Ave. in Fort Pierre, at 5 p.m. The five commissioners are Craig Heller, Mike Kenzy, Dana Iversen, Sonny Harrowa and Dennis Booth. Contact: 605-223-7780.
Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
Civil Air Patrol — Pierre Composite Squadron weekly meeting, at 3910 Airport Rd. in Pierre, at 6 p.m. Week 1 focus — usually Character Development; Week 2 — usually Emergency services; Week 3 — usually Aerospace Education; Week 4 — usually Safety and Physical Training. Cadets work on drill, leadership, mentoring, team building, and testing. Week 5 — something different. People contemplating joining are invited. For now masks are required for indoor activities. Contact: Commander Capt. Ruth Carley.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.