Thursday, August 6

COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-8673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Answers and resources for non-coronavirus questions and concerns, provided by the SD Department of Human Resources.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.

Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Community Banquet: Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details.

NAMI Family Support Group: First Congregational Church UCC, Bradford Hall, 123 N. Highland Ave., Pierre, 5:30 p.m.

Fort Pierre Summer Nights: downtown Fort Pierre, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Featuring kids’ activities, live music, fundraising meals, and local vendors.

Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.

Recovery Bible Fellowship (Bible-based 12-step program): Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Call Pastor Cheryl at 381-5638 for details.

Friday, August 7

COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-8673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Answers and resources for non-emergency coronavirus questions and concerns, provided by the SD Department of Human Resources.

Crazy Days: Historic Pierre Street merchants, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ground-breaking Ceremony for Pierre’s new water treatment facility: west end of Steamboat Park, Pierre,11 a.m. The public is invited to attend.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m closed meet

Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.

Pierre Players present “Native Gardens”: Grand Opera House, Pierre St., Pierre, doors open at 7 p.m.; curtain at 7:30 p.m. Cost: $15 for adults; $13 for seniors and students.

As of press time for this edition of the Capital Journal, the following organizations in the Pierre/Fort Pierre area are still closed to the public:

SD Department of Veterans Affairs: closed to in-person services. Call 333-6869 for assistance.

Social Security Administration: locale office closed to public entry.

