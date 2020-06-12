Editor’s note: As of press time, the Capital Journal had not received notice that any of the following events had been canceled due to the COVID-19 virus.
Saturday, June 13
Pierre Area Running Club: Griffin Park tennis courts, Pierre, 8 a.m.
Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 8:30 a.m.
Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 10:30 a.m.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 1 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. closed meeting.
Sunday, June 14, Flag Day
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. open meeting.
Monday, June 15
COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-8673,8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Answers and resources to coronavirus non-emergency questions and concerns, provided by the SD Department of Human Resources.
Virtual Summer Reading Program for teens: online with Rawlins Library, Pierre, Registration is required. Call Ginny at 773-7421 to register.
“Astrophysicist” Virtual Summer Camp:online with the SD Discovery Center, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. OR 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Open to ages 6th grade to 8th grade. Cost: $20 for 4 sessions; $16 for members. Visit sd-discovery.org to register.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.
Hughes County Commission: Hughes County Courthouse, Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
Capital City Al-Anon, 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, June 16
COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-8673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Answers and resources to coronavirus non-emergency questions and concerns, provided by the SD Department of Human Resources.
Virtual Summer Reading Program for PreK to 1st grade: online with Rawlins Library, Pierre. Registration is required. Call Ginny at 773-7421 to register.
“Astrophysicist” Virtual Summer Camp: online with the SD Discovery Center, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. OR 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Open to ages 6th grade to 8th grade. Cost: $20 for 4 sessions; $16 for members. Visit sd-discovery.org to register.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting.
Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 12:15 p.m.
“Nurture Nature” Virtual Summer Camp: online with the SD Discovery Center, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Open to ages Pre-K to Kindergarten. Cost: $25 for 4 sessions; $20 for members. Visit sd-discovery.org to register.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry St., Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall, 5:30 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
Due to the ever-evolving list of cancellations and closures because of the COVID-19 outbreak, we are shortening the length of our calendar in hopes not to publish events that may not take place.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
