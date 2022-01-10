Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Will be given instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: Feeding South Dakota — Pierre.
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 11
Blood drive sponsored by the Catholic Daughters, at the Catholic Family Services Building, 1221 E. Broadway Ave. in Pierre, 11 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Contact: Katie at 605-295-0420.
Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
Civil Air Patrol — Pierre Composite Squadron weekly meeting, at 3910 Airport Rd. in Pierre, at 6 p.m. Week 1 focus — usually Character Development; Week 2 — usually Emergency services; Week 3 — usually Aerospace Education; Week 4 — usually Safety and Physical Training. Cadets work on drill, leadership, mentoring, team building, and testing. Week 5 — something different. People contemplating joining are invited. For now masks are required for indoor activities. Contact: Commander Capt. Ruth Carley.
Wednesday, Jan 12
Wednesdays and Thursdays — Rawlins Municipal Library’s in-person storytime, for all ages, at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre, 10:15 and 10:45 a.m. Pierre and Fort Pierre residents get free membership, and now, through donations from Clark Stone, all Hughes and Stanley county residents who cannot otherwise afford the $35 library card can apply for a free one. Website http://rawlinslibrary.org, 605-773-7421.
Gale Online Courses. Every month, Rawlins Municipal Library offers instructor-led courses on Accounting & Finance, Business, Computer Applications, Design & Composition, Healthcare & Medical, Language & Arts, Law & Legal, Personal Development, Technology, and Writing & Publishing. Courses start on the second Wednesday of each month. Each course is six weeks long. Free to library card holders.
Volunteer for Feeding South Dakota’s Mobile Food Distribution, second Wednesday of each month, at River Cities Public Transit, 1600 E. Dakota Ave. in Pierre, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Various tasks to help with the monthly distribution of emergency food boxes to the public. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Will be given instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: Feeding South Dakota — Pierre.
Capital Area Networking (CAN) meeting. Second Wednesday of every month. Sole objective of giving and receiving referrals. 8:15-9:15 a.m. at Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce, 800 W. Dakota Ave. Email: jessica.mefferd@fumic.com. Must be a Chamber member.
River City Toastmasters meets every Wednesday at 12:10-12:50 p.m. A free fun and encouraging club for developing public speaking and leadership skills. Meets via teams. Contact: Brian Underdahl at 605-220-1003.
NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) support group meets online Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. and Thursdays at noon. Register on website namisouthdakota.org to get meeting information and online invite. Contact: Erin Pazour.
The Supper: Congregational Church, 114 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 5:30 pm. to 6:30 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome.
English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45-7:15 p.m. The Right Turn. For more information or to register 773-4755, http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
Thursday, Jan. 13
Interfaith Day, at the South Dakota State Capitol, E. Capitol Ave. in Pierre. Join the South Dakota Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and Lutheran Social Services of South Dakota for the fifth annual Interfaith Day. 9 a.m. — morning coffee and briefing at Lutheran Memorial Church, 320 E. Prospect Ave; in Pierre. 10:30 a.m. — morning prayer in the rotunda; lunch to follow at Lutheran Memorial. To help us with planning purposes, RSVP at interfaithday21.eventbrite.com.
Senior Center Potluck and entertainment. Center at 401 W. Pleasant Dr. in Pierre opens at 10 a.m. for coffee and visiting. Dining at noon, followed by entertainment or presentation. Bingo, card games and pool at 1 p.m. At 3 p.m., coffee and leftover desserts. Website http://www.pierreseniorcenter.org, 605-224-7730, pirascc@yahoo.com. Bring a dish to share and join the fun.
Women’s Cancer Support at Avera St. Mary’s Helmsley Center Cafeteria conference room. Second Friday of each month. Open to all women who are dealing with any type of cancer. Noon to 1 p.m. Contact: Gloria at 224-3131 or gloria.rowen@avera.org. Free.
Rawlins Municipal Library’s after-school program’s installment “Make Your Dreams Come True,” 3:45-4:45 p.m. Contact: 605-773-7421.
Community Banquet every Thursday — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details. Free.
MOPS meeting, at First United Methodist Church, N. Central Ave. in Pierre, 5:30-7:30 p.m. MOPS is a non-denominational group for moms, with children from birth to kindergarten. It welcomes women from any faith background, meeting on the 2nd and 4th Thursday of each month. Dinner is served and childcare is provided. Moms socialize, have speakers, do crafts, devotions, service projects and more. Be involved in the community and meet friends.
“Read What I Want” Book Club at the Rawlins Municipal Library, hosted by Friends of the Library. Starts at 6:30 p.m. Free and is open to the public.
Summer patio session of live music at Drifters in Fort Pierre. Support local artists. 7-10 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/460468881755878.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.