Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Will be given instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: Feeding South Dakota — Pierre.
Through Nov. 12. Governor’s Student Art Competition. Twelve student artists from four age divisions will have their work displayed in the S.D. Capitol and have a chance to sell their artwork to become part of the state art collection. The competition is open to all kindergarten through 12th grade S.D. students. Submissions are accepted electronically. Website: https://artscouncil.sd.gov/events/student_art_Main.aspx. Contact: S.D. Arts Council at artscouncil.sd.gov.
Thursday, Oct. 7
Senior Center Potluck and entertainment. Center at 401 W. Pleasant Dr. in Pierre opens at 10 a.m. for coffee and visiting. Dining at noon, followed by entertainment or presentation. Bingo, card games and pool at 1 p.m. At 3 p.m., coffee and leftover desserts. Website http://www.pierreseniorcenter.org, 605-224-7730, pirascc@yahoo.com. Bring a dish to share and join the fun.
Breast Cancer Survivors. First and third Thursdays of each month, noon to 1 p.m., 415 S. Crow St., Pierre. Website: http://countrysidehospicesupport.com. For more information: 945-0827.
Community Banquet every Thursday — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details. Free.
Trauma Sensitive Yoga, at the Fearless and Wonderfully Made Yoga & Wellness Center, North Garfield Avenue in Pierre, Oct. 7, Oct. 14, Oct. 21, 6 p.m. each evening. All free-will donations will benefit the Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center’s mission of providing crisis intervention services to those impacted by domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking and stalking. Registration survey at missourishores.com.
Starr Chief Eagle’s Lakota hoop dancing presentation at the YMCA, 7 p.m. Contact: 605-773-7421, rawlinslibrary.org. Free.
Summer patio session of live music at Drifters in Fort Pierre. Support local artists from 7-10 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/460468881755878.
Fort Pierre First Thursdays community event — formerly known as Summer Nights — at Fischer’s Lilly Park in Fort Pierre, 5:30-8 p.m. Final of the 2021 summer season. Pierre Youth Orchestra performing, vendors, dinner and other food, kids’ activities and other booths, including the S.D. Discovery Center. Halloween classic movie showing at 8 p.m. Sponsored by Fort Pierre Tourism. Contact: call 605-412-8549 or email Arielle.McRoberts@maxwellstrat.com.
Friday, Oct. 8
Registration deadline for Stately Stitchers quilt retreat, set for Oct. 15-17 at the First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave. in Pierre. Includes three meals, vendor, trunk show, space to sew and an instructor-led class. Contact Barb Friedeman, 605-280-2324 or Tharb3@pie.midco.net. Cost: $125 members, $150 nonmembers, $10 trunk show only.
Deadline for the 2nd annual River Cities Public Transit “Design a Bus” contest for grades K-5 students. Students are asked to be colorful and creative when submitting entries showing what they want to be when they grow up. The drawings from this year’s winners will cover the same bus the 2020 winners were on. Friday, Oct. 8, is the entry deadline. For more information, visit www.rcptransit.com/designcontest.
Women’s Cancer Support. Avera St. Mary’s Women’s Cancer Support is open to all women who are dealing with any type of cancer. Second Friday of each month, from noon to 1 p.m. At Avera St. Mary’s Helmsley Center Cafeteria conference room. Contact: Gloria 224-3131, gloria.rowen@avera.org. Free.
Saturday, Oct. 9
Capital City Farmer’s Market, at the corner of Sioux Avenue and Coteau Street, 9 a.m. to noon, Saturdays through Oct. 31. Contact: Lindy Geraets at bandgproduce@gmail.com or 605-222-1290, website www.capcitymarket.com.
Pheasant Season — Resident Only opens Oct. 9, ends Oct 11. Traditional opens Oct. 16, ends Jan 31, 2022. Opening time is 10 a.m. Central Time across the state, to sunset all season.
Last day to register for the Oct. 16 YMCA Half Marathon. Starts at 8 a.m. at Steamboat Park. This “out and back” course is a beautiful mix of paved paths and dirt trails all along the Missouri river. The course is primarily flat with a few gradual inclines. After a short loop through LaFromboise Island, racers head toward Farm Island. Once there, racers turn around and finish the half marathon back at Steamboat park. Uncertified; walkers welcome. Contact: 605-224-1683, beth@oaheymca.org. $65 for YMCA members; $70 for non-members.
“Read With Pumpkin Pye” puppy at the Rawlins Municipal Library, 10-11 a.m. Once a month, the library hosts reading with Pumpkin Pye, a sweet little therapy dog that helps children build reading confidence. Young readers read to the dog — the dog is patient and non-judgmental. Elaine Pye is Pumpkin’s handler and volunteers her time to provide this service for the reading public. Contact: 605-773-7421. Free.
Sunday, Oct. 10
Ticket sales continue for Nov. 6’s 32nd annual Casey Tibbs Foundation Tribute Dinner, at the Casey Tibbs S.D. Rodeo Center in Fort Pierre. Advance tickets required. The six rodeo honorees are Past Rodeo Great — Dennis Hintz, Rodeo Cowgirl Great — Jana Griesmann, Rodeo Cowboy Great — Dugan Lebeau, Rodeo Promoter — Donna Keffler, Ranch Cowboy Family — the Jess and Edie Knight Family, Rodeo Animal Athlete — Oakie with Cash (Louie) owned by Lisa Lockhart. Website: www.caseytibbs.com. Contact: Kalyn Eulberg at 605-494-1094 or 605-222-3499.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.