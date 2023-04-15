To include an item in the calendar, email the information to news@capjournal.com.
Saturday, April 15
Need some basic help being smart with your money? Rawlins Library has resources to help you bone up on being moneywise. You’ll find hardcopy books, ebooks, and free online, on-demand classes through the library. For details, stop at Rawlins.
Pierre A.A. will meet at noon and 8 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave.
Sunday, April 16
Monday, April 17
Fort Pierre City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the South Dakota Municipal League, 208 Island Drive. To join online or by phone, call 1-312-626-6799. Use meeting ID 814 124 6625. Go to fortpierre.com to view and download city council agendas and minutes.
Al-Anon, a support group for people with family members or friends who are alcoholics or addicts, will meet at 6-7 p.m. at Resurrection Lutheran Church at 103 N. Taylor Ave. in Pierre.
Pierre A.A. will meet at noon and the Oahe group at 5:30 p.m. at Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave. in Pierre.
Pierre Senior Center 401 E. Pleasant St. will host the card game Bridge at 1 p.m. To sign up, call the senior center at 605-224-7730.
Tuesday, April 18
Pierre City Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 2301 Patron Parkway. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608 and rebroadcast at 8 and 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesdays. Sessions are also available online and on-demand at OaheTV.
Those 18 and up are invited to join the Rawlins Library Book Club at 6 p.m. The club’s April book is Trevor Noah’s Born a Crime. To reserve a book or join the club, email rawlinslibrary@ci.pierre.sd.us, call 605.773.7421, or sign up in person. Water and coffee are provided.
Pizza Ranch will be hosting a fundraiser for Operation Christmas Child Shoe Boxes from 5-8 p.m. Further information about OCC available at the event.
Wednesday, April 19
Fort Pierre Congregational Church at 114 W. Main Ave. will host its free community supper from 5:30-6:30 every Wednesday. The meal is dine-in or carry-out.
Kids ages 0 through pre-kindergarten are invited to Rawlins Library to hear a story and do a craft at 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m., and 1:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 20
Memory Connection, a dementia care partners support group, meets at 6 p.m. in the community room at Countryside Hospice Support & Memory Center, 415 S. Crow St., Pierre.
A free meal will be served at 5 p.m. at Southeast Pierre Community Center at 2315 E. Park St. in Pierre. For more information, call Katie Johnson at 605-224-7244.
Friday, April 21
Pierre Senior Center 401 E. Pleasant St. will host the card game Bridge at 1 p.m. To sign up, call the senior center at 605-224-7730.
Al-Anon, a support group for people with family members or friends who are alcoholics or addicts, will meet 6-7 p.m. at Resurrection Lutheran Church at 103 N. Taylor Ave. in Pierre.
The Oahe A.A. will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave. in Pierre.
South Dakota Historical Society is hosting its Annual History Conference: “Great Faces-Great Places, History Makers in South Dakota” at the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center. Will be filled with exciting presentations on some of the most influential and interesting people of our state’s past, along with other fun opportunities for history lovers! To register please go to https://www.sdhsf.org/historyconference/ or contact Kevin Larsen at (605)773-6000 or kevin.larsen@state.sd.us.
