Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Will be given instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: Feeding South Dakota — Pierre.
Through Nov. 12. Governor’s Student Art Competition. Twelve student artists from four age divisions will have their work displayed in the S.D. Capitol and have a chance to sell their artwork to become part of the state art collection. The competition is open to all kindergarten through 12th grade S.D. students. Submissions are accepted electronically. Website: https://artscouncil.sd.gov/events/student_art_Main.aspx. Contact: S.D. Arts Council at artscouncil.sd.gov.
Through October. The Stanley County School District Student Council is collecting socks to be distributed to needy families in the Fort Pierre and Pierre area. Bring new socks, any size, to the middle-high school office. For more information or to have donated items picked up, call advisor Shirley Swanson at 223-7743.
October 15-31. Game meat food drive. Hunters may donate processed game meat to food pantries by calling Sportsmen Against Hunger at 605-280-4977 to make arrangements for someone to pick up the meat.
Thursday, Oct. 14
Sanford Health holding drive-through flu shot clinic, 521 E. Sioux Ave. in Pierre, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Halloween costumes are encouraged for those who wish to dress up. Website: sanfordhealth.org (keyword Pierre). Contact: Kandace Orth at 605-945-5560. If the flu shot is not covered by the patient’s health insurance, it is $35.
Senior Center Potluck and entertainment. Center at 401 W. Pleasant Dr. in Pierre opens at 10 a.m. for coffee and visiting. Dining at noon, followed by entertainment or presentation. Bingo, card games and pool at 1 p.m. At 3 p.m., coffee and leftover desserts. Website http://www.pierreseniorcenter.org, 605-224-7730, pirascc@yahoo.com. Bring a dish to share and join the fun.
Community Banquet every Thursday — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details. Free.
Friends of the Library Book Club, at the Rawlins Municipal Library, 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre, 6:30 p.m. Contact: 605-773-7421, rawlinslibrary.org. Free.
Author Talk at the Cultural Heritage Center, 900 Governors Dr., in-person and virtually via Zoom. Bill Markley of Pierre discusses his book “Geronimo and Sitting Bull: Leaders of the Legendary West.” 7-8:30 p.m. Markley used Apache and Lakota accounts as much as possible. Website: http://www.sdhsf.org. Register at sdhsf.org. Contact: Dorinda Daniel dorinda.daniel@state.sd.us. Free.
Summer patio session of live music at Drifters in Fort Pierre. Support local artists. 7-10 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/460468881755878.
Friday, Oct. 15
Oct. 15 — Stanley County GOLD program picnic, tour, crafts at the Rawlins Municipal Library, 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre, 12:30-3:15 p.m. Contact: 605-773-7421, rawlinslibrary.org. Free.
Saturday, Oct. 16
Pierre Half Marathon, 8 a.m. to noon. Starts at Steamboat Park Amphitheater. Contact: Oahe Family YMCA.
Pheasant Season — opens Oct. 16, ends Jan 31, 2022. Opening time is 10 a.m. Central Time across the state, to sunset all season.
Capital City Farmer’s Market, at the corner of Sioux Avenue and Coteau Street, 9 a.m. to noon, Saturdays through Oct. 31. Contact: Lindy Geraets at bandgproduce@gmail.com or 605-222-1290, website www.capcitymarket.com.
Walking Through History, interact with five actors along the Trail of Governors in Pierre, then stop by the Cultural Heritage Center, 900 Governors Dr., to see a selection of governors’ papers at the State Archives. The first 25 groups to complete the route receive a goody bag provided by the Heritage Store. This event is part of the celebration of Archives Month. 1-3 p.m. Website: https://history.sd.gov/. Contact: State Archives 605-773-3804, StateArchives@state.sd.us. Free.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.