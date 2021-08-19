Thursday, Aug. 19
Pierre School District begins classes for the 2021-2022 school year. The district’s back to school plan, subject to change, has Covid-19 precautions and plans in place if students become symptomatic or test positive.
Senior Center Potluck and entertainment. Center at 401 W. Pleasant Dr. in Pierre opens at 10 a.m. for coffee and visiting. Dining at noon, followed by entertainment or presentation. Bingo, card games and pool at 1 p.m. At 3 p.m., coffee and leftover desserts. Website http://www.pierreseniorcenter.org, 605-224-7730, pirascc@yahoo.com. Bring a dish to share and join the fun.
Breast Cancer Survivors. First and third Thursdays of each month, noon to 1 p.m., 415 S. Crow St., Pierre. For more information: 945-0827.
Community Banquet every Thursday — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details. Free.
Dementia Caregivers Support Group. Third Thursday of each month, 6-7 p.m., 415 S. Crow St.. For more information: Countryside Hospice Support & Memory Center, 605-945-0827, http://countrysidehospicesupport.com.
Tales on the River presentation program by the Short Grass Arts Council. Every Thursday evening through August 26, at the Moose Lodge — 910 N. Deadwood St. in Fort Pierre. Engaging presentations and fascinating stories of the Pierre and Fort Pierre area. Light supper at 6:15 p.m., then at 7 p.m. the free presentation. Email: info@shortgrassarts.org.
Summer patio session of live music at Drifters in Fort Pierre. Support local artists. Hidden Timber Band. 7-10 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/460468881755878.
Friday, Aug. 20
South Dakota 4H Finals Rodeo, at Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre. 50th anniversary. 4H rodeo contestants compete for State 4H championships. Website: https://www.fortpierre.com/fort-pierre-events// Contact: Susan Vanliere.
Saturday, Aug. 21
South Dakota 4H Finals Rodeo, at Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre. 50th anniversary. 4H rodeo contestants compete for State 4H championships. Website: https://www.fortpierre.com/fort-pierre-events// Contact: Susan Vanliere.
Capital City Farmer’s Market, at the corner of Sioux Ave and Coteau St., 9 a.m. to noon, Saturdays through Oct. 31. Contact: Lindy Geraets at bandgproduce@gmail.com or 605-222-1290, website www.capcitymarket.com.
Upper Room — Central South Dakota’s worship and prayer in the park, 6-9 p.m. at the Steamboat Park amphitheater in Pierre. For everyone regardless of church affiliation. Contact: Stephen and Lynde Rockwell at 222-6617, Sunny Hannum at 220-1032, Denise Badger, and Joshua and Sarah Easter.
Sunday, Aug. 22
South Dakota 4H Finals Rodeo, at Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre. 50th anniversary. 4H rodeo contestants compete for State 4H championships. Website: https://www.fortpierre.com/fort-pierre-events// Contact: Susan Vanliere.
Blessing of the Backpacks for students & educators, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 10 a.m.
Children and Youth Faith Discovery begins at the South Dakota Discovery Center: lunch, creation scavenger hunt, & play. 11:30 a.m.
Summer Concert Series at the American Legion Post 8 in Pierre. Every Sunday evening 5-10 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/PierrePost8. Bands: Aug. 22 — No Worries Band. Aug. 29 — Hidden Timber Band.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
