To include an item in the calendar, email the information to news@capjournal.com.
Saturday, Feb. 11
SD Discovery Center is hosting Starry Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 800 W. Dakota Ave. Enjoy a variety of presentations from Greek or Lakota constellations, the moon, deep space objects and more! The topic will change depending on the presenter. Contact Kris Heinen, 605-224-8295, for more information.
Pierre A.A. will meet at noon and 8 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave.
Sunday, Feb. 12
No Events
Monday, Feb. 13
Al-Anon, a support group for people with family members or friends who are alcoholics or addicts, will meet at 6-7 p.m. at Resurrection Lutheran Church at 103 N. Taylor Ave. in Pierre.
Bingo for Elementary Kids at Rawlins Municipal Library, 1000 E. Church St., from 3:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. Join Rawlins staff after school for bingo and prizes.
Pierre A.A. will meet at noon and the Oahe group will meet at 5:30 p.m., both at Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave. in Pierre.
Pierre Senior Center 401 E. Pleasant St. will host the card game Bridge at 1 p.m. To sign up, call the senior center at 605-224-7730.
Al-Anon, a support group for people with family members or friends who are alcoholics or addicts, will meet 6-7 p.m. at Resurrection Lutheran Church at 103 N. Taylor Ave. in Pierre.
Date with a Book at Rawlins Municipal Library from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Join the Friends of the Library Bonding Over Books group for treats and activities. The event is for adults 18 and older.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Stanley County’s “937” one-act play performance in the middle-high school gym at 9:45 a.m. is open to the public. There is no charge for the performance, but free-will offerings are accepted.
Feb. 14 is National (Organ) Donor Day. Jenna Wickersham inherited polycystic kidney disease. She will tell how the donation of a kidney made it possible for her to undergo a successful kidney transplant. The free program begins at noon at Rawlins Municipal Library, 1000 E. Church St. All are welcome to attend. Wickersham is a family medicine physician at Avera Medical Group in Pierre.
Pierre City Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 2301 Patron Parkway. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608 and rebroadcast at 8 and 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesdays. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Storytime at Rawlins Municipal Library at 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. Storytime includes 30-minute story and music sessions.
Fort Pierre Congregational Church at 114 W. Main Ave. will host its free community supper from 5:30-6:30 every Wednesday. The meal is dine-in or carryout.
Thursday, Feb. 16
Memory Connection, a dementia care partners support group, meets at 6 p.m. in the community room at Countryside Hospice Support & Memory Center, 415 S. Crow St., Pierre.
A free meal will be served at 5 p.m. at Southeast Pierre Community Center at 2315 E. Park St. in Pierre. For more information, call Katie Johnson at 605-222-1969.
Friday, Feb. 17
Pierre Senior Center 401 E. Pleasant St. will host the card game Bridge at 1 p.m. To sign up, call the senior center at 605-224-7730.
Al-Anon, a support group for people with family members or friends who are alcoholics or addicts, will meet 6-7 p.m. at Resurrection Lutheran Church at 103 N. Taylor Ave. in Pierre.
The Oahe A.A. will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave. in Pierre.
South Dakota Discovery Center’s Discovery on Tap at the St. Charles Lounge from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. for science happy hour. February’s session features Art+Engineering: The science of swords, ceramics and the development of modern materials. Free to participate, must be 21 and older.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.