Tuesdays and Wednesdays — Rawlins Municipal Library’s in-person storytime, at 10:15 and 10:45 a.m., East Church Street. Pierre and Fort Pierre residents get free membership, and now, through donations from Clark Stone, all Hughes and Stanley county residents who cannot otherwise afford the $35 library card can apply for a free one. Website http://rawlinslibrary.org.
Blood drive at the Pierre Faith Lutheran Church, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Contact: Jodi Hartmann at 222-8675.
Stroke Support Group for survivors/caregivers. Group discussion, speakers, more. Third Tuesday of each month. 415 S. Crow St. in Pierre or via ZOOM. Starts at noon. Contact Countryside Support & Memory Center. Cindy M or Maxine at 605-945-0827 or countryside@midconetwork.com. Free — bring a sack lunch if you’d like.
Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
Pierre adult bowling league meeting, at Lariat Lanes, North Garfield Avenue in Pierre. 7-8 p.m. All current and possibly-joining Pierre and Presho league bowlers should attend to give input and vote on issues for the upcoming season. Several league meetings will likely be held, as well. Contact: Lariat Lanes at 605-224-1020.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
