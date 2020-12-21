Editor’s note: As of press time, the Capital Journal had not received notice that any of the following events had been canceled.
Through Dec 26.: Christmas at the Capitol. Daily, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., S.D. Capitol. Contact: FB@ChristmasAtTheCapitol.
Through Dec 27: Light up the Pierre and Fort Pierre Area — annual community holiday light competition. chamber@pierre.org or call 605-224-7361. Vote for your favorite display by visiting www.pierre.org. A map of light displays (6-9 p.m.) will be on pierre.org and on FB @PierreAreaChamber. Free. Winners in four categories get $100.
COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-9673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Answers and resources to coronavirus non-emergency questions and concerns; by the S.D. Department of Human Resources.
Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion — spaced/divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9 to noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.
Tuesday, December 22
Pierre City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at the City Building.
Stanley County Commission year-end meeting, 5 p.m. in the Commission Room in Fort Pierre.
Wednesday, December 23
River City Toastmasters meets every Wednesday at 12:10-12:50 p.m. A free fun and encouraging club for developing public speaking and leadership skills. Meets via teams. Contact: Brian Underdahl at 605-220-1003.
English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45 — 7:15 p.m. The Right Turn. For more information or to register) 773-4755, http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
The Supper: Congregational Church, 114 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome.
Thursday, December 24
Christmas Worship for Oahe Presbyterian Church. Christmas Eve Service is at 5:30 p.m. in the Oahe Presbyterian Church parking lot. Gather around a fire with friends in the parking lot for a Festival of Lessons and Carols. Dress warmly, bring chairs and a donation to Pierre Area Referral Service.
Candlelight Services for the Fort Pierre Congregational Church are at 5:30 p.m. Regular Sunday services are at 9:30 a.m., with Sunday School during services.
Friday, December 25
Fort Pierre’s traditional Christmas Dinner will be served on Christmas Day at the Pat Duffy Center, with modifications. “We are splitting the diners into two groups to help avoid congestion,” said Mayor Gloria Hanson. “Serving will begin at 11 a.m. for people whose last names begin with A-M. Serving starts at 12:30 p.m. for people with last names beginning with N-Z. Masks and social distancing while waiting in line is requested.” If curbside pickup is preferred, call the Center after 10:45 on Christmas Day at 223-2701 — the phone will be staffed to take orders. Free will offering is encouraged to cover costs. To volunteer to help, call DeLynn Hanson at 280-7929.
