To include an item in the calendar, email the information to news@capjournal.com.
Saturday, Nov. 12
Zonta Fall Craft and Vendor Show will be held 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ramkota River Center, 920 W. Sioux Ave., Pierre. For more information, contact Kelli Buscher at 605-280-1511.
Starry Saturday will be held noon to 2 p.m. at South Dakota Discovery Center, 805 Sioux Ave. in Pierre. Attendees will see presentations from Greek or Lakota constellations, the moon, deep space objects and more.
Read to Pumpkin Pye will be held 10-11 a.m. for early readers. The canine listener is provided by Therapy Dogs International and handler Elaine Pye.
Pierre A.A. will meet at noon and 8 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave. in Pierre.
Sunday, Nov. 13
Zonta Fall Craft and Vendor Show will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Ramkota River Center, 920 W. Sioux Ave., Pierre. For more information, contact Kelli Buscher at 605-280-1511.
Pierre Junior Shooters will host an open house and signup at 6 p.m. at Izaak Walton League at 1200 Izaak Walton Road, Pierre. Coaches will be available to answer questions. Activities include BB gun, air rifle and air pistol. Participants must turn age 8 by Jan. 1 and enroll in 4-H.
The grief support group, GriefShare, will meet from 3-5 p.m. at Community Bible Church at 1516 N. Harrison St. in Pierre.
Monday, Nov. 14
The staff at Rawlins Municipal Library and Pierre Mayor Steve Harding will treat the public to cake and coffee at 10:30 a.m. for the library's 50th anniversary.
Al-Anon, a support group for people with family members or friends who are alcoholics or addicts, will meet 6-7 p.m. at Resurrection Lutheran Church at 103 N. Taylor Ave. in Pierre.
Pierre A.A. will meet at noon and the Oahe group will meet at 5:30 p.m., both at Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave. in Pierre.
Pierre Senior Center at 401 E. Pleasant St. will host the card game Bridge at 1 p.m. To sign up, call the senior center at 605-224-7730.
Tuesday, Nov. 15
Rescue Readers will be held 5:30-7:30 p.m. at PAWS Animal Shelter at N. 1530 Lowell Ave. in Pierre for anyone age 5 and older. Children will read to animals at the shelter. Pre-registration is required. For questions, call Jennifer McIntyre at 605-224-8295.
Wednesday, Nov. 16
No entries
Thursday, Nov. 17
South Discover Discovery Center at 805 Sioux Ave. in Pierre will host the Best for Last Raffle and Party fundraiser 5:30-8 p.m. A $125 ticket gets guests into the reverse raffle, which will begin with 250 tickets, and a chance to win $10,000. Contact Rhea Waldman at 605-224-8295 for more information.
Pierre Senior Center at 401 W. Pleasant Drive will host its weekly potluck dinner followed by entertainment at 12:30 p.m., Bingo and card games at 1 p.m., and coffee and leftover desserts at 3 p.m.
The South Dakota State Historical Society’s virtual History Talk will feature historians Sean Flynn and Paul Higbee at 7 p.m. The duo contributed to the new book, “The Plains Political Tradition: Essays on South Dakota Political Culture, Volume 4." To register for the free event, go to sdhsf.org/events.
Memory Connection, a dementia care partners support group, meets at 6 p.m. in the community room at Countryside Hospice Support & Memory Center, 415 S. Crow St., Pierre.
Friday, Nov. 18
The Oahe A.A. will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave.
Pierre Senior Center at 401 E. Pleasant St. will host the card game Bridge at 1 p.m. To sign up, call the senior center at 605-224-7730.
The Andrea Royer Studio and St. Charles Lounge will host a songwriter showcase at 7 p.m. at the lounge 207 E. Capitol Ave. in Pierre. Six South Dakota singer/songwriters will share their original music and the stories behind the songs in a round robin format. The concert will feature Andrea Royer, Katie Dwyer, Katelyn Szuggar, KC Hughes, Lance Spears and Cody Henson Hullinger. Call or text Royer for more information at 281-728-2123.
Quilters Share a Skill will be held at 1 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library, 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre. Local quilters Patti Heintz, Sharon Nuttall, Pat Weeldreyer, Elizabeth Vogt and Jenny Williams will share how they became interested in quilting and show their quilts.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.