Tuesday, Aug. 23
Pierre City Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608 and rebroadcast at 8 and 10 p.m. on Tuesdays and 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Wednesdays. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
Rawlins Library Knitting and Crochet Club will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring projects and socialize with others. Free coffee, water and yarn are provided. For more information, call 605-773-7421.
The Pierre Invitational high school boys golf match will be held at 10 a.m. at Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre.
The Pierre High School varsity girls/junior varsity boys will host Aberdeen Central at 4 p.m. The junior varsity girls/varsity boys will host Aberdeen Central at 6. All matches will be at the Pierre Indian Learning Center Soccer Fields. Admission is $3 for students and $5 for adults.
Pierre High School Volleyball will host Watertown beginning at 4:30 p.m. at T.F. Riggs High School. Admission is $3 for students and $5 for adults.
501 Dart League sign ups and rules meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at Lariat Lanes at 108 N. Garfield Ave., Pierre. For more information, contact Gage Taylor at 605-295-0462 or Shelby Meintsma at 605-295-1597.
Wednesday, Aug. 24
The Pierre Area Junior Dart League fall season sign ups for those 5 to 21 years old will be held at 6 p.m. at Westside Bar & Casino. The season runs from Sept. 18 through Nov. 20 and games are played at 1 p.m. Sundays at Westside Bar. For more information, contact Liz Schmautz at 605-478-0022 or Kevin Cook at 605-222-8067.
Volunteer opportunities are available at Feeding South Dakota at 20562 Grace Ave., Pierre, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Volunteers are asked to arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Volunteers will receive instructions. For more information, call 605-335-0364.
Thursday, Aug. 25
A public hearing for a proposed ambulance district for Hughes and Stanley counties and the cities of Pierre and Fort Pierre will be held at 6 p.m. at the Senior Center in Fort Pierre on East Main Avenue. Voters on Nov. 8 will decide whether or not they support additional property taxes to pay for ambulance service. If a majority approves establishing an ambulance district, it’s estimated the owner of a $250,000 home would pay $48 a year for the service. The assessment will be included with 2023 taxes to be paid in 2024.
Pierre Senior Center at 401 W. Pleasant Drive will host its weekly potluck dinner followed by entertainment at 12:30 p.m., Bingo and card games at 1 p.m., and coffee and leftover desserts at 3 p.m.
The Pierre High School varsity girls and junior varsity boys will host Sturgis at 4 p.m. The junior varsity girls and varsity boys will host Sturgis at 6. All matches will be at the Pierre Indian Learning Center Soccer Fields. Admission is $3 for students and $5 for adults.
Roadhouse Bike Nights will be held from 6-9 p.m. at The Roadhouse at the Grey Goose Store at 28886 Merry Rd. For more information, call Ryan at 605-945-0794.
Friday, Aug. 26
The A.A. Oahe Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave.
Matthew Reitzel, manuscript/photo archivist at the South Dakota State Archives, at 1 p.m. will present a free program at Rawlins Municipal Library about the christening of the battleship USS South Dakota. Reitzel will use radio broadcasts of the event. The original transcription disks are held in the collections of the state archives and were converted to a digital format.
