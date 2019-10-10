Friday, Oct. 11

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group- 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting. Oahe AA Group- 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.

Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizens Center, 1 p.m.

Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.

Stately Stitchers Fall Retreat: First United Methodist Church, Pierre. Call Pam Hoepfer at 280-0443 or Barb Friedman at 224-6482 for details.

10th Annual “R U TUF ENUF to Eat Pink” fundraiser: Cattleman’s Club Steakhouse, 29608 SD HIghway 34, Pierre, 5 to 10 p.m. Benefit for the American Cancer Society.

Swisher’s Dance Club dance: American Legion Cabin, Pierre, 7:30 to 11 p.m. Dance to the music of Easy Sounds. Admission: $10. Open to the public. Call 222-1401 for details.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Stately Stitchers Fall Retreat: First United Methodist Church, Pierre. Call Pam Hoepfer at 280-0443 or Barb Friedman at 224-6482 for details.

Capital City Farmers’ Market: corner of Sioux & Coteau, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Pierre Running Club:Griffin Park tennis courts, Pierre, 8 a.m.

Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 8:30 a.m.

Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 10:30 a.m.

Starry Saturdays planetarium show: SD Discovery Center, Pierre, 12 to 2 p.m. Free with museum admission.

Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 1 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. closed meeting.

Sunday, Oct. 13

Stately Stitchers Fall Retreat: First United Methodist Church, Pierre. Call Pam Hoepfer at 280-0443 or Barb Friedman at 224-6482 for details.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. open meeting.

Open Skate: PAYSA rink, Lowell Ave. behind Walmart, Pierre, 1 to 3 p.m. Admission: $3; skate rental: $2. Go to www.skatepierre.com for details.

Monday, Native American Day, Oct. 14

Rawlins Library: Closed for holiday.

Zumba Gold class: Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 9 to 9:45 a.m. Free for senior citizen center and Y members; all others: $12.

Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club: Perkins, Fort Pierre, noon.

Exchange Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre: Ramkota, Pierre, noon.

Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club: Ramkota, Pierre, noon.

Pierre-Fort Pierre Lions Club: Holiday Inn Express, noon.

Capital City Toastmasters: Capital University Center, Pierre, noon.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting. Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.

Duplicate Bridge Club: Pierre Senior Citizen Center, 1 p.m.

Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 to 5 p.m.

Adult Education & Literacy Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 3 to 7 p.m. Free to attend if over age 18. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com to register.

GED Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 3 to 7 p.m. Call 773-4755 to register.

English as a Second Language Class: The Right Turn, Pierre, 5:45 to 7:15 p.m. Contact 773-4755 or kpauly@midconetwork.com for details.

Women’s Pattern-Changing Support Group: Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Shelter, 6 p.m.

BINGO (smoke-free): Knights of Columbus Hall, 6:30 p.m.

Central SD Survivors of Suicide Support Group: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Email Julie Moore at julie.moore@avera.org for more information.

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Community Orchard Tour & Open House: Pierre Community Orchard, 1201 E. Sully Ave., Pierre, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Common Sense Parenting Class: Oahe Child Development Center, Pierre, 6 to 8 p.m.

Contact Dawn Tassler at 224-3189 for details.

If you have an item you’d like included in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.

Tags

Load comments