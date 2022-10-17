To include an item in the calendar, email the information to news@capjournal.com.
Tuesday, Oct. 18
The Adult Book Club will meet at 6 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St., Pierre. For October, the club will read “Where the Crawdads Sing.” Water and coffee are provided. To reserve a book or join the club, email rawlinslibrary@ci.pierre.sd.us, call 605-773-7421, or sign up in person.
Pierre City Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 2301 Patron Parkway. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608 and rebroadcast at 8 and 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesdays. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
Rescue Readers for anyone 5 and older will meet from 5:15 to 6:30 p.m. at Paws Animal Rescue at N. 1530 Lowell Ave. in Pierre. The program co-managed by PAWS and the South Dakota Discovery Center helps children and rescue animals develop personal skills.
Wednesday, Oct. 19
South Dakota Discovery Center at 805 W. Sioux Ave. in Pierre will host Meet a Scientist from 1-5 pm. Discovery Center Science Communication Fellows are scientists, researchers and other science-based professionals who have completed the fellowship and have been certified through Portal to the Public as science ambassadors and excellent science communicators. Scientists will present hands-on activities suitable for ages 5 and up. For more information, call (605) 224-8295).
Hughes County candidate for sheriff John Weber will hold a meet-and-greet from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Branding Iron Bistro at 420 W. Sioux Ave. in Pierre. A Pierre police officer and former Jones County Sheriff, Weber is running as an Independent in the Nov. 8 General Election.
The Parent Advisory Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the T.F. Riggs High School Outdoor Classroom, weather permitting. Otherwise it will be held in the cafeteria. For more information, contact Donna Stroup at 605-773-7350.
First United Methodist Church at 117 N. Central Ave. in Pierre will host its annual turkey dinner from 4:30-7 p.m. The menu will include stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, coleslaw, homemade cranberry relish and pickle and beets, buns and homemade pie. Tickets are $15 for adults and $7 for youth ages 4-12. Drive-thru and take outs are available.
River City Toastmasters, a club that focuses on developing public speaking and leadership skills, will meet from 12:10-12:50 p.m. For location, call Brian Underdahl at 605-220-1003.
Thursday, Oct. 20
An after-school game day will be held 3:45-4:45 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre.
A free financial literacy training program will be held 5:30-8:30 p.m. at South Dakota Housing Development Authority at 3060 E. Elizabeth St. in Pierre. Call 605-773-4755 for more information.
Pierre Senior Center at 401 W. Pleasant Drive will host its weekly potluck dinner followed by entertainment at 12:30 p.m., Bingo and card games at 1 p.m., and coffee and leftover desserts at 3 p.m.
Memory Connection, a dementia care partners support group, will meet at 6 p.m. in the community room at Countryside Hospice Support & Memory Center, 415 S. Crow St., Pierre.
Friday, Oct. 21
Pierre Senior Center 401 E. Pleasant St. will host the card game Bridge at 1 p.m. To sign up, call the senior center at 605-224-7730.
Dr. Bree Oatman will mix one part science, two parts creativity and one part fun during Discovery on Tap from 5-7:30 p.m. at St. Charles Lounge at 207 E. Capitol Ave. in Pierre.
Saturday, Oct. 22
The Pierre A.A. will meet at noon and 8 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave.
Sunday, Oct. 23
In cooperation with the Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre’s Parks and Recreation Department is hosting an underwater pumpkin patch at 12:15 p.m. Youth can dive for pumpkins at the Pierre Aquatics Center starting. Following the dive, they will decorate their pumpkins with supplies provided. The event is free to Oahe Family YMCA members. For non-members, admission is $2. Children under age 7 must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, contact Mindy Cheap at mindy.cheap@ci.pierre.sd.us or call 605-773-7445.
The grief support group, GriefShare, will meet from 3-5 p.m. at Community Bible Church, 1516 N. Harrison St. in Pierre.
Monday, Oct. 24
The Young Adult Book Club will meet from 3:30 to 4 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library, 1000 E. Church St., Pierre. For September, the club will read “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children” Water and popcorn will be provided. To reserve a book or join the club, email rawlinslibrary@ci.pierre.sd.us, call 605-773-7421, or sign up in person.
Pierre Senior Center at 401 E. Pleasant St. will host the card game Bridge at 1 p.m. To sign up, call the senior center at 605-224-7730.
Al-Anon, a support group for people with family members or friends who are alcoholics or addicts, will meet at 6-7 p.m. at Resurrection Lutheran Church at 103 N. Taylor Ave. in Pierre.
Read to Succeed, a literacy training program for adults, will be held from 6-7 p.m. at the Stanley County School Library. The free program is geared to parents with students in kindergarten through second grade. Student Council will provide free childcare.
