Tuesday, Aug. 30
Pierre City Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 2301 Patron Parkway. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608 and rebroadcast at 8 and 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesdays. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
Wednesday, Aug. 31
Volunteer opportunities are available at Feeding South Dakota at 20562 Grace Ave., Pierre, from 9 a.m.to noon and 1-4 p.m. Volunteers are asked to arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Volunteers will receive instructions. For more information, call 605-335-0364.
Thursday, Sept. 1
Pierre Senior Center at 401 W. Pleasant Drive will host its weekly potluck dinner followed by entertainment at 12:30 p.m., Bingo and card games at 1 p.m., and coffee and leftover desserts at 3 p.m.
Roadhouse Bike Nights will be held from 6-9 p.m. at The Roadhouse at the Grey Goose Store at 28886 Merry Rd. For more information, call Ryan at 605-945-0794.
The Board of Trustees of the South Dakota Retirement System will meet at 9 a.m. in the board conference room at the SDRS office, 222 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre.
The Civil Air Patrol-Pierre Composite Squadron will serve meals to veterans at 6 p.m. at the American Legion Post 8 Cabin, 520 S. Pierre St. For more information, contact Commander Capt. Ruth Carley.
Friday, Sept. 2
House of Hope Fundraiser Golf Tournament will be held at Hillsview Golf Course. A noon lunch and registration will be followed by a 1 p.m. shotgun start. The entry fee for the four-man scramble is $300 per team. There will be pin prizes and a putting competition. Mulligans are $5 or five for $20. To register, call 605-224-0256 or email director@Missourishores.com.
The A.A. Oahe Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave.
Monday, Sept. 5
The A.A. Pierre Group will meet at noon and 8 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave. The A.A. Oahe group will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the same location.
Tuesday, Sept. 6
Stanley County Commission will meet at 6 p.m. at the courthouse, 8 E. 2nd Ave., Fort Pierre.
Hughes County Commission will meet at 5:30 pm in the Commission Room on the second floor of the courthouse at 104 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre.
Fort Pierre City Council meeting at the South Dakota Municipal League, 208 Island Dr., at 6:30 p.m. Join in person or online through zoom.us/join or by phone by dialing 1-312-626-6799. Use meeting ID 814 124 6625 for phone or online options. Go to fortpierre.com to view and download City Council agendas and minutes. The City Council typically meets on the first and third Mondays of the month.
