Editor’s note: As of press time, the Capital Journal had not received notice that any of the following events had been canceled.
Through Nov. 30: Keep SD Warm Winter-Wear Drive. Donate winter coats, gloves and hats to Keep SD Warm. Drop items off at Fischer, Rounds & Associates during business hours 8 a.m-5 p.m. 125 E. Dakota Ave. 605-224-9223.
COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-9673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Answers and resources to coronavirus non-emergency questions and concerns; by the S.D. Department of Human Resources.
Through Dec. 3. Register free for Light Up the Pierre Area holiday light competition. Email name, address and phone number to contactchamber@pierre.org or call 605-224-7361. Four $100 winners. Maps available at www.pierre.org and on FB @PierreAreaChamber by Dec 4. Voting at www.pierre.org begins Dec 5. Winners announced Dec 28.
Stanley County Student Council food drive, through Dec. 10. Bing canned or packaged food to the Middle-High School office. Donations will be distributed before Thanksgiving and again at Christmas.
Elks Veterans Holiday Project. Collection boxes throughout Pierre / Fort Pierre until Dec. 11. Send cash donations to Pierre Elks Lodge 1953, P.O. Box 292, Pierre, SD 57501. Gifts will be delivered to Veterans on Dec. 14. Contact https://www.facebook.com/PierreSDElks, Pierre Elk’s Lodge No. 1953.
Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion — spaced/divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.
Tuesday, Nov. 24
Christmas at the Capitol Grand Lighting Ceremony at Capitol rotunda, 7 p.m. Governor, First Gentleman and Pierre Mayor welcoming guests and lighting the 83 Capitol trees. This year’s theme is “Deck the Halls.” Soloist music and Santa. Public viewing through Dec. 26. For more information: FB @ChristmasAtTheCapitol.
Wednesday, Nov. 25
River City Toastmasters meets every Wednesday at 12:10-12:50 p.m. A free fun and encouraging club for developing public speaking and leadership skills. Meets via teams. Contact: Brian Underdahl at 605-220-1003.
The Supper: Congregational Church, 114 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome.
Thursday, Nov. 26
Annual 5K Turkey Trot hosted by the YMCA. Registration 9 a.m. at the Pierre Area Chamber, run starts at 10 a.m. Door prizes. Contact: Aaron Fabel 224-1683, ajfabel@oaheymca.org. $5 per person — all proceeds benefit YMCA and PARS.
NO Community Banquet this week — Thanksgiving Day: Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details.
Friday, Nov. 27
Cultural Heritage Center Open House, free admission, limited entertainment. Shop for holiday items at the Heritage Store. Bring a canned good for the local food pantry. 1-4:30 p.m., http://history.sd.gov, 900 Governors Drive in Pierre. Contact: Jeff Mammenga 773-6000 Jeff.Mammenga@state.sd.us.
Annual Fort Pierre Christmas Tree Lighting & Cowboy Christmas. 4-8 p.m., Duffy Community Center. Contact: fpdc@fortpierre.com, http://www.fortpierre.com. Free-will offering.
Annual free Christmas Tree Lighting & Cowboy Christmas at downtown Fort Pierre. Festival of lights with outdoor activities including caroling, wagon rides, Dakota Cruiser, Santa appearance and business and residential lighting contest. 4-8 p.m. Website https://www.fortpierre.com/fort-pierre-events/.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.