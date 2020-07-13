Editor’s note: As of press time, the Capital Journal had not received notice that any of the following events had been canceled due to the COVID-19 virus.
Tuesday, July 14
COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-8673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Answers and resources for non-emergency coronavirus questions and concerns, provided by the SD Department of Human Resources.
Virtual Summer Reading Program for PreK to 1st grade: online with Rawlins Library, Pierre. Registration is required. Call Ginny at 773-7421 to register.
Community Blood Drive: Resurrection Lutheran Church, 103 N. Taylor Ave. Pierre, 9:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. This drive is currently full with room for only a few walk-ins.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting.
Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 12:15 p.m.
BirthRight: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall, 5:30 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
Wednesday, July 15
COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-8673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Answers and resources for non-emergency coronavirus questions and concerns, provided by the SD Department of Human Resources.
Virtual Summer Reading Program for 2nd grade & 3rd grade: online with Rawlins Library, Pierre. Registration is required. Call Ginny at 773-7421 to register.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
Promoting Positive Behavior with Sanford Harmony: online class for childcare providers through The Right Turn, Pierre, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Cost: $5. Call 773-4755 for details.
The Supper: Congregational Church, 114 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Meals are carry-out only.
Thursday, July 16
COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-8673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Answers and resources for non-emergency coronavirus questions and concerns, provided by the SD Department of Human Resources.
Virtual Summer Reading Program for 4th grade & 5th grade: online with Rawlins Library, Pierre. Registration is required. Call Ginny at 773-7421 to register.
Tales on the River presents “Bio Blitz: How citizen scientists interact with nature” by Taniya Bethke: online Zoom presentation, 7 p.m. Sponsored by the Short Grass Arts Council. Free presentation. Get the Zoom link from the SGAC Facebook page.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
