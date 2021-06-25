Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion — spaced and divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.
Saturday, June 26
Let Freedom Ring vendor event At Northridge Plaza. Vendors call 605-280-8336 to sign up. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/PierreShopping. Free.
Capital City Farmer’s Market, at the corner of Sioux Avenue and Coteau Street, 9 a.m. to noon, Saturdays through Oct. 31. Contact: Lindy Geraets at bandgproduce@gmail.com or 605-222-1290, website www.capcitymarket.com. Free.
Tour De Oahe, sponsored by Oahe Wheelmen. At Oahe Campground 3, Highway 1806, Fort Pierre. Ride along the bluffs of the Missouri River and across the face of the Oahe Dam. Website: https://tourdeoahe.com/. Contact: Uriah Steber at steber.uriah@gmail.com
Brawl On The Bad — fundraiser for Stanley County wrestling with proceeds going toward finishing the new wrestling facility. Sponsored by Stanley County School District. Check-in 3:30 p.m., wrestling from 6-9 p.m. at Stanley County football field. For tots to cadets. Contact: Clayton Wahlstrom 605-517-9473 clayton.wahlstrom@k12.sd.us or deLynn Hanson 605-280-7929 delynnhanson@gmail.com. $30 per wrestler.
Yappy Hour. Paws Animal Rescue fundraiser on the patio of Drifters Bar & Grille in Fort Pierre from 4-7 p.m. Contact: 605-220-5014.
Oahe Riding Club Play Day. 7-10 p.m. at Stanley County Fairgrounds (310 Casey Tibbs St. in Fort Pierre). Next one July 10.
“Concerning Behaviors” band playing at the Longbranch in Pierre, with “Dead End Friends” as the opening act. 9:30-11:55 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/concerningbehaviors. No cover charge.
Sunday, June 27
One Hope Ecumenical Worship in Griffin Park in front of the park shelter, starting at 9:30 a.m. The churches joining in these services are First Congregational UCC (Pastor Emily Munger); First United Methodist (Greg Kroger); First Baptist (Russell Jones); and Resurrection Lutheran (Matt Spoden). Will also meet in the park on July 4. All are welcome in ONE HOPE. Invite your friends and bring your lawn chairs.
“In Concert for America” patriotic concert featuring Jeff Speaect, Lori Hall and Ron Smith in Griffin Park. 2-4 p.m. Contact: Ron Smith at 605-224-5939, pierre1umc@mncomm.com. Free will donation for the Church of Hope in the S.D. Women’s Prison.
Little Players auditions for “Charlotte’s Web” at Grand Opera House, 2-4 p.m. More than 23 roles for second- through 12th-grade students. Rehearsals: Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays. Performances: Aug 13, 14 & 15. For more information see www.pierreplayers.com/about/littleplayers, for a script to review contact Hannah Carda or Michele Beeler at littleplayers605@gmail.com. Website: https://www.facebook.com/Little-Players-103740451475429
Summer Concert Series at the American Legion Post 8 in Pierre. Every Sunday evening 5-10 p.m. starting on June 27 — Andrea Royer & Katelyn Hump. More bands to be announced. Website: https://www.facebook.com/PierrePost8
Monday, June 28
Rawlins Municipal Library Board meeting, 5 p.m.
English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. The Right Turn. For more information or to register call 773-4755, http://www.TheRightTurn.org. Building Blocks of American Sign Language. Learn at The Right Turn in Pierre how ASL promotes inclusion in environments with young children. 6-7:30 p.m. Contact and registration: 605-773-4755 kbly@midconetwork.com. $5.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
