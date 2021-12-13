Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Will be given instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: Feeding South Dakota — Pierre.
Every Monday through Saturday ending on Christmas Eve, Salvation Army bell-ringing campaign sponsored by Pierre Area Referral Service (PARS). To volunteer for a shift (usually 4-6 p.m or 6-8 p.m.) at Walmart or either of the Dakotamarts, call 224-8731.
Ongoing to Dec. 31. Tree House construction at the South Dakota Discovery Center. Volunteer to help during 9 a.m. to 5 a.m. at the Center, 805 W. Sioux Ave. in Pierre. Contact: Kendra Baucom at 605-224-8295.
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
Christmas at the Capitol, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day through Dec. 26. Display of approximately 80 Christmas trees. It also offers free volunteer musical, dance or acting entertainment from across the state. Some performances may be viewed or replayed on its Facebook page. Free and open to the public.
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Pre-Legislative Tour at the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce community room, 800 W. Dakota Ave., 10-11 a.m. David Owen, president and chief lobbyist of the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce & Industry, partners with the Chamber before the legislative session, to discuss issues relevant to the business community, gain insights on what will be debated and decided during the 2022 Legislative Session, Chamber members are invited to attend. Contact: srankin@pierre.org. The public is welcome. Free.
Tuesdays and Wednesdays — Rawlins Municipal Library’s in-person storytime, for all ages, at 10:15 and 10:45 a.m., East Church Street. Pierre and Fort Pierre residents get free membership, and now, through donations from Clark Stone, all Hughes and Stanley county residents who cannot otherwise afford the $35 library card can apply for a free one. Website http://rawlinslibrary.org.
Christmas at the Capital offers free volunteer musical, dance or acting entertainment from across the state. On Dec. 14, local talent includes Fort Pierre’s Annie Tucker, 5-7 p.m.
Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
Wednesday, Dec. 15
Judging deadline for Fort Pierre business and residential Christmas lighting contest. Win a $25 gift certificate for each residential category -- Traditional, Best Creative Use of Lights, Unique Design, and Overall Presentation. Best Business Lighting wins a half membership to Fort Pierre Development Corporation. To enter, call Sunny at 223-7603 or email fpdc@fortpierre.com.
Blood drive sponsored by the Faith Lutheran Church, at 714 N. Grand Ave. Pierre, 11:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
Christmas at the Capital offers free volunteer musical, dance or acting entertainment from across the state. On Dec. 15, local talent includes the T.F. Riggs High School Choirs directed by Rodd Bauck, noon to 1 p.m.
River City Toastmasters meets every Wednesday at 12:10-12:50 p.m. A free fun and encouraging club for developing public speaking and leadership skills. Meets via teams. Contact: Brian Underdahl at 605-220-1003.
NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) support group meets online Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. and Thursdays at noon. Register on website namisouthdakota.org to get meeting information and online invite. Contact: Erin Pazour.
The Supper: Congregational Church, 114 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 5:30 pm. to 6:30 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome.
English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45-7:15 p.m. The Right Turn. For more information or to register 773-4755, http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
First Lutheran Children’s Christmas Program put on by the kids. Meal at 5:30 p.m., program at 6:30 p.m., followed by chapel and snacks, and a live nativity and zoo petting event. Stanley the Camel and his barnyard friends brought in by Mike Roman. All invited.
First United Methodist Church’s Children’s Christmas Program at 6:30 p.m.
St. Joseph’s Christmas Concert at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 16
Senior Center Potluck and entertainment. Center at 401 W. Pleasant Dr. in Pierre opens at 10 a.m. for coffee and visiting. Dining at noon, followed by entertainment or presentation. Bingo, card games and pool at 1 p.m. At 3 p.m., coffee and leftover desserts. Website http://www.pierreseniorcenter.org, 605-224-7730, pirascc@yahoo.com. Bring a dish to share and join the fun.
Breast Cancer Survivors. First and third Thursdays of each month, noon to 1 p.m., 415 S. Crow St., Pierre. Website: http://countrysidehospicesupport.com. For more information: 945-0827.
Community Banquet every Thursday -- Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details. Free.
Archery Prairie Winds 4-H Shooting Sports Program signup, 6-7 p.m. Open House and signup for the Archery shoot program, at the Izaak Walton Youth Conservation Building, 1200 Izaak Walton Rd. in Pierre. All youth must be enrolled in 4-H. Contact Tim Withers, 605-280-6435.
Memory Connection -- dementia caregivers support group. Third Thursday of each month, 6-7 p.m., 415 S. Crow St. For more information: Countryside Hospice Support & Memory Center, 605-945-0827, http://countrysidehospicesupport.com. Free.
Pierre Players’ “A Prairie Christmas,” at the Grand Opera House, doors open at 6 p.m. Jeff Gould and Dan Schwartz combine stories, memories, nostalgia and favorite Christmas music. Purchase your ticket online or stop by the KCCR radio station at 106 W. Capitol Ave. in Pierre.
Rawlins Municipal Library’s Bonding Over Books Club’s Cookie Night from 6:30-7:30 p.m. A new way to meet new people in the Pierre community. Must be 18 years or older. Bring a dozen sugar cookies and cookie decorations; frosting will be provided for decorating the cookies together. Please bring an item to donate to the Pierre Area Referral System. Snacks (other than cookies) are provided.
Summer patio session of live music at Drifters in Fort Pierre. Support local artists. 7-10 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/460468881755878.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
