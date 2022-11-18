To include an item in the calendar, email the information to news@capjournal.com.
Saturday, Nov. 19
The Pierre Area Center for Equality will host Friends Giving at noon at the UCC Church at 123 N. Highland Ave. in Pierre. Food will be served and guests can make donations.
Pierre A.A. will meet at noon and 8 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave. in Pierre.
The Pierre Wildcats Special Olympics Team will host a chili cookoff noon to 2 p.m. at Northridge Plaza. There is a $5 fee to sample entries. The winner will be announced at 3 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 20
The grief support group, GriefShare, will meet from 2-4 p.m. at Community Bible Church at 1516 N. Harrison St. in Pierre.
Monday, Nov. 21
The 22nd Annual Parade of Lights will be held at 6 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for first-, second- and third-place entries in addition to the Mayor's Choice and Griswold awards. Lineup begins at 5 p.m. in the T.F. Riggs High School parking lot. The parade will travel on Broadway Avenue to Highland Avenue to Pleasant Street and onto Pierre Street, finishing at the American Legion Post 8 cabin.
Hughes County Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. on the second floor of the courthouse at 104 E. Capitol Ave. in Pierre. To join by audio conference, dial 667-770-1890 and enter access code 5534266.
Fort Pierre City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the South Dakota Municipal League, 208 Island Drive. To join online or by phone, call 1-312-626-6799. Use meeting ID 814 124 6625. Go to fortpierre.com to view and download city council agendas and minutes.
A Lego after-school program for elementary-age students will be held 3:15-4 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre.
Al-Anon, a support group for people with family members or friends who are alcoholics or addicts, will meet 6-7 p.m. at Resurrection Lutheran Church at 103 N. Taylor Ave. in Pierre.
Pierre A.A. will meet at noon and the Oahe group will meet at 5:30 p.m., both at Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave. in Pierre.
Pierre Senior Center at 401 E. Pleasant St. will host the card game Bridge at 1 p.m. To sign up, call the senior center at 605-224-7730.
Tuesday, Nov. 22
Pierre City Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 2301 Patron Parkway. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608 and rebroadcast at 8 and 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesdays. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
The grand lighting of the Christmas tree in the rotunda of the state Capitol building will be held at 7 p.m. Pierre Mayor Steve Harding will emcee the event, which Gov. Kristi Noem and her husband, Bryon, will attend. There will be a "We wish you a Merry Christmas" singalong and a visit from Santa Claus.
Wednesday, Nov. 23
Christmas at the Capitol 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the state Capitol building. The display includes around 82 trees decorated by volunteers from communities, schools, churches, nonprofits and state government offices.
Thursday, Nov. 24
Christmas at the Capitol 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the state Capitol building.
Friday, Nov. 25
The Fort Pierre Christmas Tree Lighting and Cowboy Christmas will be held in the downtown. Wagon rides and chili cook off will be held from 4-6 p.m. followed by caroling at 6 p.m. and the tree lighting, visit from Santa and Dakota cruiser at 6:30 p.m.
The Oahe A.A. will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave.
Christmas at the Capitol 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the state Capitol building.
