Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Volunteers receive instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: 605-335-0364 or feedingsouthdakota.org.
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 19
Senior Center Potluck and entertainment. Center at 401 W. Pleasant Dr. in Pierre opens at 10 a.m. for coffee and visiting. Dining at noon, followed by entertainment or presentation. Bingo, card games and pool at 1 p.m. At 3 p.m., coffee and leftover desserts. Website http://www.pierreseniorcenter.org, 605-224-7730, pirascc@yahoo.com. Bring a dish to share and join the fun.
Rawlins Municipal Library’s young adult book club, 3:45-4:45 p.m. At 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre. This book is “Orphan Train” by Christina Kline. Stop by at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre to pick up a book copy. Bring a friend. Treats provided. Contact: 605-773-7421. Free.
Community Banquet every Thursday — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call the Center at 224-7244 for details. Free.
“Read What I Want” Book Club at the Rawlins Municipal Library, hosted by Friends of the Library. Starts at 6:30 p.m. Free and is open to the public.
Summer patio session of live music at Drifters in Fort Pierre. Support local artists. 7-10 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/460468881755878.
Memory Connection — dementia caregivers support group. Third Thursday of each month, 6-7 p.m., 415 S. Crow St.. For more information: Countryside Hospice Support & Memory Center, 605-945-0827, http://countrysidehospicesupport.com. Free.
Roadhouse Bike Nights, every Thursday, at the Roadhouse Grey Goose Store, 28886 Merry Rd. north of Pierre. Celebrate motorcyclism, with live music, motorcycles on display, food. People’s choice bike of the night prize. Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/653384819223058. Contact: Ryan at 605-945-0794.
Stanley County Horticulture Class is having a Plant Sale from 4-6 p.m. at the Stanley County High School Ag. Building. Free Will Donation. Call Mr. Johnson @ 223-7741 ext. 210 for more information.
Friday, May 20
Happy Hour Science for Adults, sponsored by the South Dakota Discovery Center’s Discovery on Tap program. Join us every 3rd Friday at the St. Charles Lounge for lively discussions around Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math with hands-on activities. Meet us in the event room 5:30-7 p.m. Website: info@sd-discovery.org. Contact: Bree Oatman at 605-224-8295, breeoatman@sd-discovery.org.
Saturday, May 21
The High Plains Wildlife Association of Pierre – Ft. Pierre will be hosting its 46 th Kids Fishing Day on Saturday May 21, 2022. The event will run from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon at Farm Island Recreation Area, on the beach east of the causeway. Free entrance and fishing. For more info., call Andy Vandel at 280-2981.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.