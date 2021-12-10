Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Will be given instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: Feeding South Dakota — Pierre.
Every Monday through Saturday ending on Christmas Eve, Salvation Army bell-ringing campaign sponsored by Pierre Area Referral Service (PARS). To volunteer for a shift (usually 4-6 p.m or 6-8 p.m.) at Walmart or either of the Dakotamarts, call 224-8731.
Dec. 1-15. Tree House construction at the South Dakota Discovery Center. Volunteer to help during 9 a.m. to 5 a.m. at the Center, 805 W. Sioux Ave. in Pierre. Contact: Kendra Baucom at 605-224-8295.
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
Christmas at the Capitol, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day through Dec. 26. Display of approximately 80 Christmas trees. It also offers free volunteer musical, dance or acting entertainment from across the state. Some performances may be viewed or replayed on its Facebook page. Free and open to the public.
Saturday, Dec. 11
Free movie at the State 123 Theater. See “Encanto.” Three showings: 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sponsored by Becki Potrzeba State Farm, Kari Bauman State Farm and Lee Real Estate. Free ticket includes popcorn and soda.
Kids Gettin’ Crafty with Bikers Against Child Abuse Oahe Chapter, supplies for kids to use to design great holiday decorations or gifts to keep or give away. At Northridge Plaza, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Read with the puppy Pumpkin Pye at the Rawlins Municipal Library, 10-11 a.m. Young readers read to therapy dog Pumpkin Pye. He’s a very patient listener who loves to interact with children. Free.
Pierre Players flat-building workshop at 10 a.m. at the Grand Opera House. Led by Scott Hipple, who has built numerous Pierre Players’ sets. Volunteers will replace the canvas on 10-foot flats used for set construction. Volunteers are also needed to help with other maintenance at the Grand Opera House, such as organizing the paint room, renumbering audience seats and rows, and painting the Encore Room Box Office. For more information about the workshop, upcoming Pierre Players productions, auditioning or getting involved, visit pierreplayers.com or email info@pierreplayers.com. Free.
PAWS Animal Rescue’s fundraising “Paw-iday Store” at Rillings Produce Stand, 224 S. Adams Ave. (corner with E. Wells Ave.) in Pierre. Purchase PAWS signature homemade dog treats, 2022 logo T-shirts, calendars, greeting cards, tumblers, 2021 ornaments and more. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contact: PAWS at 605-223-2287 or Rillings at 605-945-1509.
Annual Christmas Cafe and Bake Shoppe at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 123 N. Highland Ave. in Pierre, 1-3 p.m. Includes self-mix by-the-pound cookie selections, candy shop, bake sale, pie by-the-slice, and beverage bar (coffee, cider, hot chocolate). Funds raised support the women’s fellowship as well as various community, youth and outreach programs. Contact: 605-224-5514 or church.office@pierreucc.org.
Model trains event by the American Legion Pierre Post 8, VFW Post 2038 and Sons of the Legion Squadron 8. At the Faith Lutheran Church, 714 N. Grand Ave. in Pierre, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free-will donation for noon lunch. Door prizes to the children from Santa. Free.
Meet Santa, the Grinch, Cindy Lou Who and Elf. Take pictures and have a treat. Fun for the family. Rustic River Boutique & Decor, 840 N Garfield, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Website: https://fb.me/e/2KE6ekzTu. Free.
Dec. 11 and 12. Meet Santa Claus at the Northridge Plaza, noon to 4 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 19.
Cultural Heritage Center hosting photos with Santa, 1-3 p.m. Also, pick up a take-to-make gingerbread house ornament.
McClure Christmas Party at the South Dakota Discovery Center, 1-4 p.m. Pattison F. McClure was the first president of the Pierre National Bank — now BankWest, and the master of the Pierre Masonic Lodge in 1886-1887. In his will, McClure provided the Pierre Eastern Star Chapter 39 $500 annually to hold an annual Christmas tree celebration for the amusement and entertainment of the children. Festivities include hands-on science exhibits, make ‘n take star ornament and a Christmas sky star show. Free for children of the Pierre and Fort Pierre area.
South Dakota Discovery Center’s Starry Saturday, every second Saturday of each month, noon to 2 p.m. Free with admission. Variety of presentations from Greek or Lakota constellations, the moon, deep space objects, and more. Shows are in a larger area to allow for social distancing. Jan. 8, Feb. 12. Contact: Bree Oatman, 605-224-8295.
Holiday Jam with the Hegg Brothers concert, at the Riggs Theater, 7 p.m. Sponsored by the Pierre and Fort Pierre Rotary Club to benefit the Boys and Girls Club. Tickets $20 each, from any Rotarian, Boys and Girls Club, First National Bank or American Family Insurance.
Christmas at the Capital offers free volunteer musical, dance or acting entertainment from across the state. On Dec. 11, local talent includes Pierre’s Nickolas/Sargeant Trio, 8-8:30 a.m., Pierre’s Jerand and Cerissa Chase on piano, trumpet, guitar and violin, 3-4 p.m. and Pierre’s Randall and Andrea Royer, 4-6 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 12
Children’s Christmas Store before and after worship, for kids to purchase and wrap gifts for their family — $1 each. Nice donated items. First Congregational United Church of Christ, 123 N. Highland Ave. in Pierre. Contact: 605-224-5514 or church.office@pierreucc.org.
Santa’s reindeer, and maybe Santa too, at East Pierre Landscape and Garden Center, 5400 S.D. Hwy. 34 in Pierre from noon to 4 p.m. This is an outdoor event, so dress for the weather. Contact: 605-224-7361. Free.
“In Concert for Christmas” to raise money for the “Church of Hope” inside the S.D. Women’s Prison. Carols performed by Lori Hall, solo bells; Priscilla Hofer, piano; Jeff Speaect, vocal; and Ron Smith, organ/piano. At First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave. 2-4 p.m. Contact: 605-224-5939, pierre1umc@mncomm.com. Free-will offering.
First United Methodist Church Christmas Concert, led by Ron Smith, at 2 p.m.
Sounds of the Season at the Cultural Heritage Center, 900 Governors Dr., with Jay and Beverly Mickelson. 2-3 p.m. Website: http://www.sdhsf.org. Contact: Holly Crosby. Free.
Christmas at the Capital offers free volunteer musical, dance or acting entertainment from across the state. On Dec. 12, local talent includes Pierre’s Violin and Woodwind Trio, 3-4 p.m., Pierre’s Dirty Boot Band, 4:30-5 p.m. and Pierre pianist Priscilla Hofer, 6-7 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 13
RSVP by Dec. 13 for the Capital Area United Way’s annual meeting on Dec. 16, in the Capital City Campus Auditorium, 925 E. Sioux Ave. in Pierre, starting at 11:30 a.m. Will provide updates on the 2021 Be The G.O.A.T. campaign, discuss the election of officers, and hear from other members and partner agencies. Lunch will be provided. RSVP to programcoordinator@capareaunitedway.org.
City of Pierre Seasoned Citizen Programs. Zumba Gold is at 9 a.m., Mondays and Wednesdays at the YMCA. Zumba Gold is a modified lower-intensity Zumba class for active older adults. Tai Chi is at 10 a.m., Mondays and Wednesdays at the YMCA. Tai chi can boost upper- and lower-body flexibility as well as strength and balance. Yoga and Tai Chi chair exercises at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays at the Senior Center. Classes go through Dec. 22. Free with Senior Center membership, $10 for non-members. Contact: Mindy Cheap, recreation superintendent, 605-773-7445, mindy.cheap@ci.pierre.sd.us.
15th annual wreath laying ceremony, at the Flaming Fountain Veterans Memorial at Capitol Lake in Pierre, 11 a.m. Sponsored by the South Dakota Funeral Director Association. Held in conjunction with Wreaths Across America. Contact: Tammy Kerr at 605-246-9466, tkerr@triotel.net The Adjutant General, Governor, Lt. Governor, Sen Thune, Sen Rounds and Rep Johnson have all been invited to speak, though not confirmed yet.
Pierre School Board meeting at the administration building, 5:30 p.m.
English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45-7:15 p.m. at The Right Turn. For more information or to register, call 773-4755 or visit http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
Stanley County School District’s Elementary Christmas Concert in the Parkview Gym at 6 p.m.
Christmas at the Capital offers free volunteer musical, dance or acting entertainment from across the state. On Dec. 13, local talent includes Studio A & Stanley Music Company — piano, guitar and vocal students of Andrea Krueger and Shelly Stanley, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Holiday Concert by the T.F. Riggs High School choirs and bands, at the Riggs Theater, starting at 7 p.m. Featuring the Treble, chamber and Concert Choirs, and the Concert and Symphonic Bands, with very little time between each. Music includes traditional Christmas carols, some with a new spin. Free to the public.
The Pierre Masonic Lodge #27 meets the 2nd Monday of each month, at the temple, 201 W. Capitol Ave. in Pierre, 7 p.m. All Masons international are welcome. Contact: 280-7248.
Capitol City Al Anon meeting, every Monday at 6 p.m. in the Resurrection Lutheran church at the corner of E. Capitol Ave. and S. Taylor Ave. in Pierre. Contact: 605-280-9886.
Stately Stitchers Guild meeting, for quilters of all ages and levels of experience to socialize, work and learn. Second Monday of each month, in the Lutheran Memorial Church basement, 320 E Prospect Avenue, Pierre, 6:45-8:45 p.m. Contact: Pat Wheeldreyer, 605-224-4773. No fee to attend as a guest. When you join the guild, dues are $12.00 a year.
Pierre Players auditions for dramatic comedy “Making God Laugh,” 7 p.m. at the Grand Opera House. Roles for three males and two females. Contact: director Alisa Bousa, 605-280-3700 or ademers@pie.midco.net. Performances are Feb. 25-27 and March 3-5, 2022.
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Tuesdays and Wednesdays — Rawlins Municipal Library’s in-person storytime, for all ages, at 10:15 and 10:45 a.m., East Church Street. Pierre and Fort Pierre residents get free membership, and now, through donations from Clark Stone, all Hughes and Stanley county residents who cannot otherwise afford the $35 library card can apply for a free one. Website http://rawlinslibrary.org.
Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
