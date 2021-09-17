Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Will be given instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: Feeding South Dakota — Pierre.

Saturday, Sept. 18

10th annual Walk of Hope: Coming Together for Suicide Prevention, at Capitol Lake Visitor Center, E. Broadway Ave. in Pierre, and online, 9-11 a.m. To build awareness and fundraise. Website for information and to register https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/walkofhope2021 or https://bit.ly/2UemuD8.

Capital City Farmer’s Market, at the corner of Sioux Avenue and Coteau Street, 9 a.m. to noon, Saturdays through Oct. 31. Contact: Lindy Geraets at bandgproduce@gmail.com or 605-222-1290, website www.capcitymarket.com.

Sept. 18-19. Horse Nations Indian Relay Race, Sioux Nation Challenge at Stanley County Fairgrounds -- 310 Casey Tibbs St. -- in Fort Pierre, Saturday at 11 a.m., Sunday 5 p.m. Organized by Horse Nations Indian Relay Council.

Pierre/Fort Pierre Kiwanis 7th annual Kiwanis-Delta Dental Golf Tournament. Can win a $25,000 Harley Davidson for a hole-in-one on the 4th hole. Fundraising events allow the Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis Club to support dozens of local youth activities, and provide academic scholarships ($9,500 last year) to students from the Pierre-Fort Pierre communities. Information and registration forms at http://bobgill.com/kiwanis/. Registration for the scramble starts at noon at the Hillsview Golf Course. Cost per team of $300 ($75 per member) includes green fees, cart rental, putting contest, pin prizes, awards for top teams, and a sack lunch.

Calvin Jones concert hosted by Short Grass Arts Council, at T.F. Riggs High School Theater, 1010 E. Broadway Ave. in Pierre, 7 p.m. Jones, who grew up near Pierre as a pastor’s kid and now is an international recording artist and film-score composer, will present world-class classic/contemporary piano music. Jones last performed in Pierre in March of 2017. $20 advance or at the door.

Sunday, Sept. 19

No events listed.

Monday, Sept. 20

Sept. 20-24. Stanley County School District Buffaloes Homecoming week. Theme “Board Games.” Monday — dress for success, Coronation at 7 p.m. on Ole Williamson Field. Then burning of the letters with Booster Club serving lemonade and cookies. Tuesday — dress in wacky combinations, powder puff game at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday — dress as one of the stages of life. Thursday — dress as a class: JK and 6th grade black, K and 7th orange, 1st and 8th purple, 2nd and 9th green, 3rd and 10th yellow, 4th and 11th red, 5th and 12th blue. Friday — dress in purple and gold, pep rally at 1:25 p.m., parade at 2:30 p.m. For organizations to be in the parade, contact Shirley Swanson at Shirley.Swanson@k12.sd.us. At 5:30 p.m. selling Buff Dog, Chips, and Soda. Football game begins at 7 p.m.

Hughes County Commission meets every first and third Mondays of the month, 5:30 p.m. in the commission room of the courthouse. Call 773-7477.

English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45-7:15 p.m. The Right Turn. For more information or to register 773-4755, http://www.TheRightTurn.org.

Fort Pierre City Council meets every first and third Monday of the month, at 6:30 p.m., in the meeting room of the S.D. Municipal League at 208 Island Dr.

Bariatric and Weight Loss Support Group. Third Monday of each month, 7-8 p.m. Sanford Clinic Pierre, 521 E Sioux Ave, Pierre. For more information: Angie Bollweg, 605-945-5560, angie.bollweg@sanfordhealth.org, http://www.sanfordhealth.org.

Tuesday, Sept. 21

Tuesdays and Wednesdays — Rawlins Municipal Library’s in-person storytime, at 10:15 and 10:45 a.m., East Church Street. Pierre and Fort Pierre residents get free membership, and now, through donations from Clark Stone, all Hughes and Stanley county residents who cannot otherwise afford the $35 library card can apply for a free one. Website http://rawlinslibrary.org

Stroke Support Group for survivors/caregivers. Group discussion, speakers, more. Third Tuesday of each month. 415 S. Crow St. in Pierre or via ZOOM. Starts at noon. Contact Countryside Support & Memory Center. Cindy M or Maxine at 605-945-0827 or countryside@midconetwork.com. Free — bring a sack lunch if you’d like.

Rawlins Municipal Library, East Church Street in Pierre, offers a variety of after-school programs for kids of all ages. No registration is required. Sept. 21 — making Spreading Kindness clothespins, rocks and notes of encouragement. 3:30-4:30 p.m. on select dates. Website: http://www.rawlinslibrary.org. Snacks provided. Free.

Fall Business After Hours 2021 at the Silver Spur Restaurant at 103 E. Main Ave. in Fort Pierre from 4-6 p.m. Come enjoy food, beverages, build relationships and win door prizes. Need not be a member of the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce member to attend. Website: https://fb.me/e/1OnoTuSBa; Email: kjohnson@Pierre.org. Free and open to the public.

Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.

“Ball in the House” at the Riggs Theater at 7 p.m. First installment of the Pierre Concert Series 2021-2022 program. “Ball in the House” is a five-member male R&B/Soul/Pop a cappella group based out of Boston, MA, whose high energy shows have audiences singing and dancing along. Get tickets through Pierre Concert Series membership or at the door. Contact: 224-2301.

Reporter Del Bartels, a born and raised South Dakotan and a graduate from Black Hills State University, was the editor of a weekly newspaper for 17 years.

