Saturday, Oct. 22
The Pierre A.A. will meet at noon and 8 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave.
Pierre Area Center for Equality will host Halloween Drag Bingo for those 14 and older at 6:30 p.m. at Missouri Avenue Event Center in Pierre. Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes. Cost is $10 for three Bingo cards.
Sunday, Oct. 23
In cooperation with the Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre’s Parks and Recreation Department is hosting an underwater pumpkin patch at 12:15 p.m. Youth can dive for pumpkins at the Pierre Aquatics Center. Following the dive, they will decorate their pumpkins with supplies provided. The event is free to Oahe Family YMCA members. For non-members, admission is $2. Children under age 7 must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, contact Mindy Cheap at mindy.cheap@ci.pierre.sd.us or call 605-773-7445.
The grief support group, GriefShare, will meet from 3-5 p.m. at Community Bible Church, 1516 N. Harrison St. in Pierre.
Monday, Oct. 24
Pierre Senior Center at 401 E. Pleasant St. will host the card game Bridge at 1 p.m. To sign up, call the senior center at 605-224-7730.
Al-Anon, a support group for people with family members or friends who are alcoholics or addicts, will meet at 6-7 p.m. at Resurrection Lutheran Church at 103 N. Taylor Ave. in Pierre.
Read to Succeed, a literacy training program for adults, will be held from 6-7 p.m. at the Stanley County School Library. The free program is geared to parents with students in kindergarten through second grade. Student Council will provide free childcare.
The Pierre A.A. will meet at noon and the Oahe group will meet at 5:30 p.m., both at Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
The Adult Book Club will meet at 6 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St., Pierre. For October, the club will read “Where the Crawdads Sing.” Water and coffee are provided. To reserve a book or join the club, email rawlinslibrary@ci.pierre.sd.us, call 605-773-7421, or sign up in person.
South Dakota Department of Education Secretary Tiffany Sanderson will read “Nigel and the Moon” at 3:45 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St., Pierre.
Pierre City Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 2301 Patron Parkway. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608 and rebroadcast at 8 and 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesdays. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
Anyone 18 and older can bring a pumpkin and pumpkin carving tools to make a jack-o’-lantern at Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre at 6 p.m. Snacks will be provided.
Wednesday, Oct. 26
Residents 18 and over are invited to a mystery game night from 6-8 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre for a game of “Who Done It.” Reserve a spot by calling the library at 605-773-7421.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Pierre Senior Center at 401 W. Pleasant Drive will host its weekly potluck dinner followed by entertainment at 12:30 p.m., Bingo and card games at 1 p.m., and coffee and leftover desserts at 3 p.m.
The Historic Pierre Street Association will host a downtown Trick or Treat 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday. Businesses on Pierre Street will participate.
Friday, Oct. 28
The outdoor Grey Goose Halloween Display will be open from 6-9 p.m. at 19988 Grey Goose Road. The display is free.
Trunk or Treat will be held at 3 p.m. at Bridge Wesleyan Church at 107 E. 7th St., Pierre.
Pierre Senior Center at 401 E. Pleasant St. will host the card game Bridge at 1 p.m. To sign up, call the senior center at 605-224-7730.
Rob Lutz of Pierre will share his experiences with the supernatural at 1 p.m. at Rawlins Municipal Library, 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre.
The Oahe A.A. will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Alano Club, 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre.
