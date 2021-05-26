Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion — spaced/divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9-noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.
Through June 7. Pierre Summer Recreation program registration, online. This year: four two-week recreation sessions, the first session starting June 7; also several sports camps. For more information and to register, visit the recreation page at cityofpierre.org or phone 605-224-7445.
Thursday, May 27
Senior Center Potluck and entertainment. Center at 401 W Pleasant Dr. in Pierre opens at 10 a.m. for coffee / visiting. Dining at noon, followed by entertainment or presentation. Bingo, card games and pool at 1 p.m. At 3 p.m., coffee and leftover desserts. Website http://www.pierreseniorcenter.org, 605-224-7730, pirascc@yahoo.com. Bring a dish to share and join the fun.
Community Banquet every Thursday — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details. Free.
Active Duty Banners presentation. Members of the American Legion Post 20 of Fort Pierre are the color guard for the ceremony. With family and others present, starting at 5:15 p.m., six new banners are going up. These are on the 100 block of W. Dakota Street.
Capital Journal Best of Preps at Ramkota Inn. Night of fun and celebration, honoring the 26 athletes from Pierre Governors, Stanley County Buffaloes, Sully Buttes Chargers, & Lyman County Raiders. Guest speaker Sam Willard — T.F. Riggs graduate, former professional basketball player, and co-director of Sacred Hoops. 7-10 p.m. Website: http://capjournal.com/bestofprepstix. Contact: Jeff Hartley@ jeffrey.hartley@capjournal.com, jeffrey.hartley@capjournal.com. $35 for dinner and awards ceremony.
Friday, May 28
8th annual Disc Golf Wishard Memorial Tournament, Oahe Downstream Recreation Area. Two rounds of 20 holes. Depending on which of 16 divisions, fee $25-$55. Register online at https://www.discgolfscene.com/ or call Dynamic Discs — Sharpe Shooters Disc Golf Club director Dan at 605-209-2788; early registration preferred. Contact: Jo Mikkelsen 605-280-8738.
Saturday, May 29
Paddleboard class at YMCA Aquatic Center. Fun / challenging Glide Fit class. Enjoy a full body workout while floating in the pool. 8:30 a.m. — 9:30 a.m. Call to reserve a spot. Website https://www.facebook.com/OaheFamilyYMCA. Contact: Oahe Family YMCA. Members free, day pass for non-members.
Capital City Farmers’ Market at the corner of Sioux Avenue and Coteau Street, 9 a.m.-noon.
Vendors already on the billing: B&G Produce, Destined Bound Books, Hanisch Farms, Hummingbird, Inner Light 23, Kasemeister Creamery, Nancy’s Nest, and more. Free face painting.
Drifters Bar & Grille 5th anniversary bash. Children’s activities, tap takeover, and live music. Contact: 605-220-5014. All day.
“No Worries Band” starts summer concert season at the American Legion Post 8 in Pierre. Children allowed on deck during performance. 5-7 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/PierrePost8. Free.
Monday, May 31
Memorial Day
Memorial Day program at T.F. Riggs High School Theatre. Music begins 10:30 a.m., memorial service begins 11 a.m. After the program, luncheon provided by Pierre American Legion Auxiliary Unit 8 at the Legion cabin, 520 S. Pierre Street. Contact: LeRoy Madsen, 605-280-6612, charlies95@live.com
