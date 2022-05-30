Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Volunteers receive instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: 605-335-0364 or feedingsouthdakota.org.
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 31
Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
Civil Air Patrol — Pierre Composite Squadron weekly meeting, at 3910 Airport Rd. in Pierre, at 6 p.m. For now masks are required for indoor activities. Contact: Commander Capt. Ruth Carley.
Rawlins Library will host a knitting and crochet club. Coffee, water, and yarn are provided, but you’ll need to bring your own needles and hooks. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The program is open to the public, and no registration is required.
Wednesday, June 1
Raffle tickets available. The Right Card is The Right Turn’s new weekly raffle fundraiser. Tickets are collected Thursday mornings, for a 1 p.m. drawing. The winner will be called to come draw a number and select the corresponding envelope from a display of 50 envelopes. If they draw ”The Right Card,” they take home half of the pot. The other envelopes contain coupons from community businesses. Businesses are being asked for donated coupons ranging from $5 to $50. The business will be recognized when its card is selected. Contact: 605-773-4755. Raffle tickets: one for $5 or five for $20.
Register for Little Players’ third- through fifth-grade summer camp “Cinderella” on June 13-17, at the Pierre Players’ Grand Opera House, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Children learn about costumes, makeup, set design and construction and play games. Contact: Michele Beeler at 605-999-8503, Hannah Carda at 605-222-7723, or littleplayers605@gmail.com. Cost: $10.
Wednesdays and Thursdays — Rawlins Municipal Library’s in-person storytime, for all ages, at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre, 10:15 and 10:45 a.m. Pierre and Fort Pierre residents get free membership, and now, through donations from Clark Stone, all Hughes and Stanley county residents who cannot otherwise afford the $35 library card can apply for a free one. Website http://rawlinslibrary.org, 605-773-7421.
River City Toastmasters meets every Wednesday at 12:10-12:50 p.m. A free fun and encouraging club for developing public speaking and leadership skills. Meets via teams. Contact: Brian Underdahl at 605-220-1003.
NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) support group meets online Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. and Thursdays at noon. Register on website namisouthdakota.org to get meeting information and online invite. Contact: Erin Pazour.
The Supper: Congregational Church, 114 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 5:30 pm. to 6:30 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome.
English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45-7:15 p.m. The Right Turn. For more information or to register 773-4755, http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
Stanley American Legion Post 20 meeting every first Wednesday of the month at the Moose Lodge at 910 N. Deadwood Street in Fort Pierre. Potluck dinner at 6 p.m. All veterans are invited to the meal and to have fun. Membership meeting at 7 p.m. Contact: Post 20 Commander Kim Hallock at 605-222-7065.
Thursday, June 2
Fort Pierre First Thursdays celebrations, June 2, July 7, Aug. 4, Sept. 1 and Oct. 6. To apply as a vendor, visit https://www.cognitoforms.com/MaxwellStrategies1/_2022FortPierreFirstThursdayEventSeries. Contact: Arielle McRoberts, office manager, arielle.mcroberts@maxwellstrat.com, maxwellstrat.com, 605-280-7858.
Senior Center Potluck and entertainment. Center at 401 W. Pleasant Dr. in Pierre opens at 10 a.m. for coffee and visiting. Dining at noon, followed by entertainment or presentation. Bingo, card games and pool at 1 p.m. At 3 p.m., coffee and leftover desserts. Website http://www.pierreseniorcenter.org, 605-224-7730, pirascc@yahoo.com. Bring a dish to share and join the fun.
Community Banquet every Thursday — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts inside between 5-5:15 p.m. Meals served inside, no drive-up meals available. Everyone is welcome. Call the Center at 224-7244 for details. Free.
“Read What I Want” Book Club at the Rawlins Municipal Library, hosted by Friends of the Library. Starts at 6:30 p.m. Free and is open to the public.
Summer patio session of live music at Drifters in Fort Pierre. Support local artists. 7-10 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/460468881755878.
Roadhouse Bike Nights, every Thursday, at the Roadhouse Grey Goose Store, 28886 Merry Rd. north of Pierre. Celebrate motorcyclism, with live music, motorcycles on display, food. People’s choice bike of the night prize. Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/653384819223058. Contact: Ryan at 605-945-0794.
Avera is sponsoring the Pierre Area Chaber’s Golf Classic 2022. Shotgun start will be at noon at the Hillsview Golf Course. Registration and more information can be found at pierre.org.
Friday, June 3
No events listed.
Saturday, June 4
Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center is hosting the 2022 Casey Tibbs Match of Champions. Gate opens at 5 p.m. Tickets for Casey Tibbs Match of Champions go on sale today. Gold Buckle seating and advance general admission seating tickets are available at The Casey Tibbs SD Rodeo Center. Advance general admission seating tickets are also available at Fort Pierre Livestock, Dakota Prairie Bank, and American Bank and Trust (Pierre.) CONTACT: Kalyn Eulberg, Executive Director, 605-494-1094, kalyne@caseytibbs.com.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.