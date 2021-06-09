Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion — spaced/divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9-noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.
Thursday, June 10
June 10-13. Dakota Blast (skeet) by Willow Creek Wildlife Inc. Shoots are open to all. Contact: 223-3154 or 222-0309. Website: https://www.willowcreekwildlife.com.
Senior Center Potluck and entertainment. Center at 401 W Pleasant Dr. in Pierre opens at 10 a.m. for coffee / visiting. Dining at noon, followed by entertainment or presentation. Bingo, card games and pool at 1 p.m. At 3 p.m., coffee and leftover desserts. Website http://www.pierreseniorcenter.org, 605-224-7730, pirascc@yahoo.com. Bring a dish to share and join the fun.
Free weekend food for kids, every Thursday through August 12. The Pierre Summer Backpack Program is based out of the Southeast United Methodist Church, 2315 E. Park Street, 5 p.m. Funded in great part by Capital Area United Way. No qualifications to receive the food assistance, though children must be present.
Community Banquet every Thursday — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details. Free.
Night with American West artist Charles Russell at Cultural Heritage Center, 7 p.m. Emily Crawford Wilson will speak via Zoom on the big screen in the Education Room at the Cultural Heritage Center. Attend in-person or via Zoom. Register at www.sdhsf.org. For more information, call Dorinda Daniel at 605-773-6006. Free.
Every Thursday, summer patio session of live music at Drifters in Fort Pierre. Support local artists. 7-10 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/460468881755878
Friday, June 11
June 10-13. Dakota Blast (skeet) by Willow Creek Wildlife Inc. Shoots are open to all. Contact: 223-3154 or 222-0309. Website: https://www.willowcreekwildlife.com.
Trail of Governors unveiling ceremony for the bronze statues of Governors Charles Sheldon, Coe Crawford, and Carl Gunderson. 10-11 a.m. at the Capitol rotunda. Website https://www.trailofgovernors.com/
Saturday, June 12
June 10-13. Dakota Blast (skeet) by Willow Creek Wildlife Inc. Shoots are open to all. Contact: 223-3154 or 222-0309. Website: https://www.willowcreekwildlife.com.
4th annual 3.5-mile Run with the Govs. Starting at Capitol, trail goes through the heart of Pierre, featuring the bronze statues of former governors. Race, or stroll along to enjoy artistry and stories. All proceeds support the Trail of Governors Foundation. 8:30 p.m. — 10 p.m.
Website: https://runsignup.com/Race/SD/Pierre/RunwiththeGovsSD. Contact: Run with the Govs, Facebook: @runwiththeGovs. $25
Capital City Farmer’s Market, at the corner of Sioux Ave and Coteau St., 9 a.m. to noon, Saturdays through Oct. 31. Contact: Lindy Geraets at bandgproduce@gmail.com or 605-222-1290, website www.capcitymarket.com
Jeff Quinn’s “Reading Safari” magic show. Sponsored by Rawlins Community Library, but held at YMCA. Starts at 3 p.m. Magician Quinn travels around the country, getting children excited about reading and magic tricks. This year he incorporates animals for the Summer Reading Program “Tails and Tales.” All invited, no registration, no cost, donations accepted.
Hollywood Tonight 2021 “Riverside Rendezvous” hosted by Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center. 29th annual fundraiser to benefit victims and survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking, and stalking. At Drifter’s Event Center. Mentalist Zac Tenneboe, a survivor’s personal experiences, and silent, live, and dessert auctions. 5:30-11 p.m. $45 general admission, virtual $400 supporter table, $650 sponsor table. Website: http://www.missourishores.com. Contact: Sarah Reinhart or Shelby Bergeson at 605-224-0256.
Sunday, June 13
One Hope Ecumenical Worship in Griffin Park in front of the park shelter, starting at 9:30 a.m. The four churches joining in these services are First Congregational UCC (Pastor Emily Munger); First United Methodist (Greg Kroger); First Baptist (Russell Jones); and Resurrection Lutheran (Matt Spoden). Will also meet in the park June 20, 27 and July 4. All are welcome in ONE HOPE. Invite your friends and bring your lawn chairs.
June 10-13. Dakota Blast (skeet) by Willow Creek Wildlife Inc. Shoots are open to all. Contact: 223-3154 or 222-0309. Website: https://www.willowcreekwildlife.com.
Summer Concert Series at the American Legion Post 8 in Pierre. Every Sunday evening 5-10 p.m. June 20 — Lance Spears. June 27 — Andrea Royer & Katelyn Hump. More bands to be announced. Website: https://www.facebook.com/PierrePost8
