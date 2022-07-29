Email items for the community calendar to news@capjournal.com.
Saturday, July 30
Crazy Days at Northridge Plaza will be held 10 a.m.-6 p.m. with the Alley Exchange and the mall hosting a bounce house, face painting, cornhole tournament and more. The stores will feature sales.
A.A. meetings will be held at the Alano Club, 325 S. Garfield Ave., at noon and 8 p.m. Mondays and Saturdays for the Pierre Group and 5:30 p.m. Mondays and Fridays for the Oahe Group.
New Life Pierre Church will host its annual “We Love Kids” at the Steamboat Park Amphitheater from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. School shoes will be given to students in kindergarten through fifth grade. The event will include lunch, bounce houses, snow cones and more.
Oahe Blues Festival will be held at Grey Goose Store, 28886 Merry Road, from 6-11 p.m. A free-will donation will be accepted for the Oahe Chapter of BACA. For more information, call Ryan at 605-945-0794.
Sunday, July 31
Crazy Days at Northridge Plaza will continue from noon to 5 p.m. with the Alley Exchange and the mall hosting a bounce house, face painting, cornhole tournament and more. The stores will feature sales.
Barstool Boys will play at the American Legion, 520 S. Pierre St., at 5 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 1
Fort Pierre City Council meeting at the South Dakota Municipal League, 208 Island Dr., at 6:30 p.m. Join in person or online through zoom.us/join or by phone by dialing 1-312-626-6799. Use meeting ID 814 124 6625 for phone or online options. Go to fortpierre.com to view and download City Council agendas and minutes.
A blood drive will be held from 1-6 p.m. at Masonic Lodge, 201 W. Capitol Ave. To sign up or donate, call 605-289-4923 or go online donors.vitalant.org. Drive code is Pierre.
South Dakota Discovery Center is hosting a summer camp entitled “Animator” from 9 a.m. to noon at 805 W. Sioux Ave. The camp is for students in kindergarten through second grade. For more information, call 605-224-8295. The cost is $55 for non-members and $47 for members.
A.A. meetings will be held at the Alano Club, 325 S. Garfield Ave., at noon and 8 p.m. Mondays and Saturdays for the Pierre Group and 5:30 p.m. Mondays and Fridays for the Oahe Group.
Canvas Art Club will meet at Rawlins Municipal Library in Pierre from 6-8 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 2
Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
A blood drive will be held from 8-11:30 a.m. at Masonic Lodge, 201 W. Capitol Ave. To sign up or donate, call 605-289-4923 or go online donors.vitalant.org. Drive code is Pierre.
South Dakota Discovery Center is hosting a summer camp entitled Animator from 9 a.m. to noon at 805 W. Sioux Ave. The camp students in kindergarten through second grade. For more information, call 605-224-8295. The cost is $55 for non-members and $47 for members.
Rawlins Library Knitting & Crochet Club will meet from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Those attending are asked to bring projects and socialize with others. Coffee, water and yarn will be provided. For more information, call 605-773-7421.
South Dakota Discovery Center is hosting a summer camp for pre-kindergarteners entitled “Ready, Set, Science” from 1:30-2:30 p.m at 805 W. Sioux Ave. For more information, call 605-224-8295. The cost is $45 for non-members and $39 for members.
Lakota Chapel is hosting Kids’ Adventure from 5:30-7 p.m. at 2125 E. Park St. For more information about the free program, call Pastor Cheryl Arguello, 605-381-5638.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.