Editor’s note: As of press time, the Capital Journal had not received notice that any of the following events had been canceled due to the COVID-19 virus.
Greeter signup for the 2020 Capitol Christmas Tree Display on Thursday, Nov. 5, at the Capitol Lake Visitor’s Center from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Informational meeting at 9:00 a.m.; sign-up shortly after. Shifts vary from 2 to 4 hours. Display begins 8 a.m. Nov. 25, ends 10 p.m. Dec. 26. Greeters give general information about the display and have guests sign the guest book. Contact Rick Augusztin, Bureau of Administration, at 605-773-3688 or rick.augusztin@state.sd.us.
Game, Fish and Parks’ free “Creatures of the Night Hide & Seek” at LaFramboise & Farm Islands. All of October; entry deadline Nov 1. Keep track of code words on each animal sign and email them with your selfie to parkinfo@state.sd.us. One email randomly selected the winner at each location. Prize is a gift set — constellation throw blanket, combination lantern/flashlight, and “I love the night life” large zippered tote bag.
COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-9673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Answers and resources to coronavirus non-emergency questions and concerns; by the S.D. Department of Human Resources.
The city of Pierre’s Aquatics Center, at the YMCA, is closed until Sunday, Oct. 25, due to maintenance before the Pierre Swim Meet on the weekend of Nov. 7.
Thursday, Oct. 22
Zoom Basic Spanish — (Ages 13 and up). Zoom Classes. For more information: 773-2160.info@capitalcitycampus.org, http://capitalcitycampus.org. Cost of class — $150.00 — includes hand out and/or books.
Community Shred Day at First Dakota National Bank. Safely shred your sensitive documents free, from noon to 2 p.m., at 322 South Coteau in Pierre.
CPR certification training. The Right Turn. 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. $30/person. For more information: 605-773-4755, kbly@midconetwork.com. $30 per person.
Pierre Senior Center’s weekly Thursday noon-time potluck and entertainment, 401 W. Pleasant Drive in Pierre, Don Zeller call 224-7730.
Breast Cancer Survivors, 415 S. Crow St., from noon to 1 p.m. Contact 945-0827.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Community Banquet: Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details.
NAMI Family Support Group: 1st Congregational Church, Bradford Hall, 123 N. Highland Ave., Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
Free “Be Fit... Recharge your Energy” about learning environments by getting some fresh ideas.
From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Online with The Right Turn. Register 605-773-4755 kbly@midconetwork.com.
Recovery Bible Fellowship (Bible-based 12-step program): Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Call Pastor Cheryl at 381-5638 for details.
Friday, Oct. 23
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5: 30 p.m. closed meeting.
Saturday, Oct. 24
Pierre Area Running Club: Griffin Park tennis courts, Pierre, 8 a.m.
CCC CDL Class. Capital City Campus. For more information: info@capitalcitycampus.org, https://capitalcitycampus.org/academics/cdl-classes/. $195 per student.
Capital City Farmer’s Market, parking lot in Pierre (corner of Sioux Ave and Coteau St), from 9 a.m. to noon. For more information https://www.facebook.com/capcityfarmersmarket.
Pumpkin Patch at Northridge Plaza, vendor event and trick-or-treating, 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.
Pumpkin painting 10 a.m. — noon; costume march 3:45 p.m.; trick or treating 4 — 6 p.m.
Zoom Basic Spanish for Kids (Ages 6 to 10). Zoom Classes. For more information: 773-2160, info@capitalcitycampus.org, http://capitalcitycampus.org. $150.00 plus book ($12 plus tax)
Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 10:30 a.m.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 1 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. closed meeting.
As of press time for this edition of the Capital Journal, the following organizations in the Pierre/Fort Pierre area are still closed to the public:
S.D. Department of Veterans Affairs: closed to in-person services. Call 333-6869 for assistance.
Social Security Administration: local office closed to public entry.
