Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Will be given instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: Feeding South Dakota — Pierre.
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
Through Nov. 12. Governor’s Student Art Competition. Twelve student artists from four age divisions will have their work displayed in the S.D. Capitol and have a chance to sell their artwork to become part of the state art collection. The competition is open to all kindergarten through 12th grade S.D. students. Submissions are accepted electronically. Website: https://artscouncil.sd.gov/events/student_art_Main.aspx. Contact: S.D. Arts Council at artscouncil.sd.gov.
Through Oct. 31. The Stanley County School District Student Council is collecting socks to be distributed to needy families in the Fort Pierre and Pierre area. Bring new socks, any size, to the middle-high school office. For more information or to have donated items picked up, call advisor Shirley Swanson at 223-7743.
Through Oct. 31. Game meat food drive. Hunters may donate processed game meat to food pantries by calling Sportsmen Against Hunger at 605-280-4977 to make arrangements for someone to pick up the meat.
Thursday, Oct. 28
Senior Center Potluck and entertainment. Center at 401 W. Pleasant Dr. in Pierre opens at 10 a.m. for coffee and visiting. Dining at noon, followed by entertainment or presentation. Bingo, card games and pool at 1 p.m. At 3 p.m., coffee and leftover desserts. Website http://www.pierreseniorcenter.org, 605-224-7730, pirascc@yahoo.com. Bring a dish to share and join the fun.
Karl’s TV Audio Appliance & Furniture ribbon cutting and open house, at new location of Northridge Plaza in Pierre. Live vendor demonstrations, door prizes. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Website: https://fb.me/e/3Ze4zwyil.
Breast Cancer Survivors. First and third Thursdays of each month, noon to 1 p.m., 415 S. Crow St., Pierre. Website: http://countrysidehospicesupport.com. For more information: 945-0827.
After-school program at the Rawlins Municipal Library, 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre, Read for the Record with S.D. Sec. of Ed. Tiffany Sanderson, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Featured book is “Amy Wu and the Patchwork Dragon. Stories, crafts and snacks are provided. Contact: 605-773-7421, rawlinslibrary.org. Free.
Community Banquet every Thursday — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details. Free.
Trick or Treating on Pierre Street in Pierre, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Contact: The Longbranch, 605-224-6166.
Oct. 28-31. Grey Goose Halloween Display, 6-9:30 p.m. 19988 Grey Goose Road, turn onto Gray Goose Road off Hwy. 1804 and drive a little over four miles north. Look for the orange flowing lights. Individuals and families are welcome to walk around and enjoy the lit jack-o-lanterns, spooks and goblins.
Dementia Caregivers Support Group. Third Thursday of each month, 6-7 p.m., 415 S. Crow St.. For more information: Countryside Hospice Support & Memory Center, 605-945-0827, http://countrysidehospicesupport.com.
Bonding Over Books trivia night, at Rawlins Municipal Library, E. Church St. in Pierre. 6:30-8 p.m. Meet people at this casual venue, play some trivia or other activities and discuss your latest reads. For 18 and older. Website: http://www.rawlinslibrary.org. 605-773-7421. Free.
Summer patio session of live music at Drifters in Fort Pierre. Support local artists. 7-10 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/460468881755878.
Pierre Players performance of dramatic comedy “A Little Piece of Heaven” at the Grand Opera House, and Oct. 29-30. Doors open at 7 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. Virtual performance available online Oct. 28-30. Directed by Kathy Riedy.
Friday, Oct. 29
Halloween Costume Parade at MaryHouse, 717 E. Dakota Ave. in Pierre, with music and candy, 4-5 p.m. Families are encouraged to come in costume, around back to the patio area (behind MaryHouse and near Parkwood/Griffin Park, where residents can see out the back patio windows and watch the kiddos. No indoor trick-or-treating. Contact: Ticia Brewer, activities coordinator Avera Maryhouse, 605-224-3164, Leticia.Brewer@avera.org, Avera.org.
Oct. 29-31. Halloween Photo Fun, at the Historic Farr House, 106 E. Wynoka St., 5-8 p.m. Step back in time and start a Halloween tradition by documenting this year’s costume with a free picture in our specially decorated foyer. All ages are welcome. Note that parking is limited. Website: https://fb.me/e/15qOBVg2q, Email ashley@thefarrhouse.com. Free.
Oct. 29-31. Grey Goose Halloween Display, 6-9:30 p.m. 19988 Grey Goose Rd., turn onto Gray Goose Road off Hwy. 1804 and drive a little over four miles north. Look for the orange flowing lights. Individuals and families are welcome to walk around and enjoy the lit jack-o-lanterns, spooks and goblins.
Georgia Morse Middle School Halloween Dance, 6-8 p.m. in the gym. Advance tickets $3, at door $5.
Pierre Players performance of dramatic comedy “A Little Piece of Heaven” at the Grand Opera House, and Oct. 30. Doors open at 7 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. Virtual performance available online Oct. 29-30.Directed by Kathy Riedy.
Halloween Karaoke Party at the St. Charles Lounge, 207 E Capitol Ave. Suite 109 in Pierre. 8-11:55 p.m. Prizes for best costumes, karaoke contest, etc. Lanetrain Express is back. Nobody will know it’s you! Come sing like the star that you are! Website: https://fb.me/e/KqEVHkYq.
Saturday, Oct. 30
Haunted Doggie Hustle, a one-mile kids and 5k costume run/walk fundraiser. All proceeds go toward creating a fence for the Pierre Community Dog Park. Leashed dogs are welcome, especially in costume. Treats after the race. Registration at 8 a.m., adult race begins at 9 a.m., kids race at 10 a.m., all starting at the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce, 800 W. Dakota Ave. Website: https://www.facebook.com/PierreDogPark. Contact: Paige, 480-677-9262. $5 per child, $10 per adult, $25 per family.
Capital City Farmer’s Market, at the corner of Sioux Avenue and Coteau Street, 9 a.m. to noon, Saturdays through Oct. 31. Contact: Lindy Geraets at bandgproduce@gmail.com or 605-222-1290, website www.capcitymarket.com.
Halloween Storytime at the Rawlins Municipal Library, 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre, 9-10 a.m. Trick or Treating at the Library, crafts, wear your costumes, 9 a.m.-noon. Contact: 605-773-7421, rawlinslibrary.org. Free.
Hayes Community Hall’s Fall Festival, 3-5 p.m. CT, sponsored by Grace Lutheran, Deep Creek and Little Brown churches. Carnival game, indoor trick-or-treating, pumpkin contest, cake walk. Costumes welcomed.
Trick or Treat at Northridge Plaza, 1615 N. Garfield Ave., 3-5 p.m. Multiple candy stations. The Alley Exchange will have prizes for costume contest winners. Website: https://www.facebook.com/ events/259217052758133/ ?acontext=%7B%22event%7D.
Oct. 30-31. Halloween Photo Fun, at the Historic Farr House, 106 E. Wynoka St., 5-8 p.m. Step back in time and start a Halloween tradition by documenting this year’s costume with a free picture in our specially decorated foyer. All ages are welcome. Note that parking is limited. Website: https://fb.me/e/15qOBVg2q, Email ashley@thefarrhouse.com. Free.
Trunk or Treat at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 506 N. Jefferson Ave. in Pierre, 6-8 p.m. All are welcome.
Oct. 30-31. Grey Goose Halloween Display, 6-9:30 p.m. 19988 Grey Goose Road, turn onto Gray Goose Road off Hwy. 1804 and drive a little over four miles north. Look for the orange flowing lights. Individuals and families are welcome to walk around and enjoy the lit jack-o-lanterns, spooks and goblins.
Pierre Players performance of dramatic comedy “A Little Piece of Heaven” at the Grand Opera House. Doors open at 7 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. Virtual performance available online. Directed by Kathy Riedy.
Sunday, Oct. 31
Drive through Trick-or-Treat at the First United Methodist Church, 4-6 p.m.
Halloween Photo Fun, at the Historic Farr House, 106 E. Wynoka St., 5-8 p.m. Step back in time and start a Halloween tradition by documenting this year’s costume with a free picture in our specially decorated foyer. All ages are welcome. Note that parking is limited. Website: https://fb.me/e/15qOBVg2q, Email ashley@thefarrhouse.com. Free.
Grey Goose Halloween Display, 6-9:30 p.m. 19988 Grey Goose Rd., turn onto Gray Goose Road off Hwy. 1804 and drive a little over four miles north. Look for the orange flowing lights. Individuals and families are welcome to walk around and enjoy the lit jack-o-lanterns, spooks and goblins.
Mission Impossible hosted by the Community Bible Church, for all youth grades 6-12, at the Oahe State Recreation area below the dam. After food and a message, middle schoolers start at 6 p.m., high schoolers start at 8 p.m. Game objective: find the Token Center out in the woods, get a token, then get back to the Redemption Center for a point for your team. Repeat. But if a Gunner spots you, they blow their whistle and shine a flashlight on you. You must stop where you are. A Roper will then take away your token, and you have to start over. Fun in a safe environment, with adult supervisors. Contact: Jenn Oedekoven at 605-224-6730. No pre-registration required.
