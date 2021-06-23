Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion — spaced and divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.
Thursday, June 24
Grasslands Gravel Bike Ride. All day. Contact: Uriah Steber.
Senior Center Potluck and entertainment. Center at 401 W. Pleasant Dr. in Pierre opens at 10 a.m. for coffee and visiting. Dining at noon, followed by entertainment or presentation. Bingo, card games and pool at 1 p.m. At 3 p.m., coffee and leftover desserts. Website http://www.pierreseniorcenter.org, 605-224-7730, pirascc@yahoo.com. Bring a dish to share and join the fun.
Free weekend food for kids, every Thursday through August 12. The Pierre Summer Backpack Program is based out of the Southeast United Methodist Church, 2315 E. Park St. at 5 p.m. Funded in great part by Capital Area United Way. No qualifications to receive the food assistance, though children must be present.
Community Banquet every Thursday — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details. Free.
Every Thursday, summer patio session of live music at Drifters in Fort Pierre. Support local artists. 7-10 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/460468881755878
Friday, June 25
June 25-26. Oahe ABATE Fun Run. Friday starts at 5 p.m. Bike show, walking poker run, and yard games. Saturday breakfast, then kickstands up at 11 a.m. for the poker run. Saturday night dinner, bike rodeo, No Worries Band. Raffle prizes. At Nystrom’s Goose Camp — 14 miles north of Pierre on 1804. Website: http://www.oaheabate.com. Contact: Sarah 222-3534. $30 gate fee for tent or camping, extra $20 for electric spots.
Saturday, June 26
Let Freedom Ring vendor event at Northridge Plaza. Vendors call 605-280-8336 to sign up. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/PierreShopping
Capital City Farmer’s Market, at the corner of Sioux Avenue and Coteau Street, 9 a.m. to noon, Saturdays through Oct. 31. Contact: Lindy Geraets at bandgproduce@gmail.com or 605-222-1290, website www.capcitymarket.com
Tour De Oahe. Ride along the bluffs of the Missouri River and across the face of the Oahe Dam. Website: https://tourdeoahe.com/. Contact: Uriah Steber at steber.uriah@gmail.com
Yappy Hour. Paws Animal Rescue fundraiser on the patio of Drifters Bar & Grille in Fort Pierre. 4-7 p.m. Contact: 605-220-5014.
“Concerning Behaviors” band playing at the Longbranch in Pierre, with “Dead End Friends” as the opening act. 9:30-11:55 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/concerningbehaviors
Sunday, June 27
One Hope Ecumenical Worship in Griffin Park in front of the park shelter, starting at 9:30 a.m. The four churches joining in these services are First Congregational UCC (Pastor Emily Munger); First United Methodist (Greg Kroger); First Baptist (Russell Jones); and Resurrection Lutheran (Matt Spoden). Will also meet in the park on July 4. All are welcome in ONE HOPE. Invite your friends and bring your lawn chairs.
“In Concert for America” patriotic concert featuring Jeff Speaect, Lori Hall and Ron Smith in Griffin Park. 2-4 p.m. Contact: Ron Smith at 605-224-5939, pierre1umc@mncomm.com. Free will donation for the Church of Hope in the S.D. Women’s Prison.
Little Players auditions for “Charlotte’s Web” at Grand Opera House. Over 23 roles for second- through 12th-grade students. Rehearsals: Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays. Performances: Aug 13, 14 & 15. For more information see www.pierreplayers.com/about/littleplayers, for a script to review contact Hannah Carda or Michele Beeler. 2-4 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/Little-Players-103740451475429
Summer Concert Series at the American Legion Post 8 in Pierre. Every Sunday evening 5-10 p.m. starting June 27 — Andrea Royer & Katelyn Hump. More bands to be announced. Website: https://www.facebook.com/PierrePost8
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
