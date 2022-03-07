Through the rest of tax season, the AARP Foundation tax-aide program is free for AARP members and others. The IRS-certified volunteers provide tax preparation help to anyone. Stop in at the Pierre Senior Center to get an information packet, which has instructions and forms to be filled out before the appointment. To make an appointment. contact the Center at 605-224-7730, or come in-person from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Will be given instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: Feeding South Dakota — Pierre.
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 8
Blood drive sponsored by the Lutheran Memorial Church, at 320 E. Prospect Ave. in Pierre, in the fellowship hall, 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
March 8 and 9. Nursing Open House, information in earning a Practical Nursing Degree from Lake Area Technical College at Capital City Campus, 925 E. Sioux Ave. in Pierre. March 8 at 6 p.m., March 9 at noon. Fall semester starts Aug. 17. Website: https://www.lakeareatech.edu/academics/on-campus-programs/nursing/.
The STEM Savvy 2022 Cyber Lab, at the Georgia Morse Middle School cafeteria, 5:15-7 p.m. Cosponsored by the South Dakota Discovery Center. Two Dakota State University Cyber Operations students, Austen King and Annabelle Klosterman, lead students through coding exercises to control a robot, solving various mysteries along the way. Cyber Community Club (Cx3) is a community of like-minded individuals striving to educate middle and high school students in the STEM fields of technology and cybersecurity. Food provided. Free.
Civil Air Patrol — Pierre Composite Squadron weekly meeting, at 3910 Airport Rd. in Pierre, at 6 p.m. Week 1 focus — usually Character Development; Week 2 — usually Emergency services; Week 3 — usually Aerospace Education; Week 4 — usually Safety and Physical Training. Cadets work on drill, leadership, mentoring, team building, and testing. Week 5 — something different. People contemplating joining are invited. For now masks are required for indoor activities. Contact: Commander Capt. Ruth Carley.
Dakota Wesleyan University’s Highlanders chorus and Wesleyan Bells in concert at the First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave. in Pierre, 7 p.m. This is their first musical tour since 2020. Website: www.dwu.edu/music, 605-995-2676. Free.
T.F. Riggs National Honor Society Induction Ceremony, 7 p.m. at the Riggs Theater. Approximately 80 new members joining the 57 current members. Contact: 605-773-7350.
Wednesday, March 9
Raffle tickets available. The Right Card is The Right Turn’s new weekly raffle fundraiser. The first drawing is March 3. According to executive director Nancy Schlichenmayer, raffle tickets are available at various locations. They will be collected Thursday mornings, for a 1 p.m. drawing. The winner will be called to come draw a number and select the corresponding envelope from a display of 50 envelopes. If they draw ”The Right Card,” they take home half of the pot. The other envelopes contain coupons from community businesses. Businesses are being asked for donated coupons ranging from $5 to $50. The business will be recognized when its card is selected. Contact: 605-773-4755. Raffle tickets: one for $5 or five for $20.
Wednesdays and Thursdays — Rawlins Municipal Library’s in-person storytime, for all ages, at 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre, 10:15 and 10:45 a.m. Pierre and Fort Pierre residents get free membership, and now, through donations from Clark Stone, all Hughes and Stanley county residents who cannot otherwise afford the $35 library card can apply for a free one. Website http://rawlinslibrary.org, 605-773-7421.
Gale Online Courses. Every month, Rawlins Municipal Library offers instructor-led courses on Accounting & Finance, Business, Computer Applications, Design & Composition, Healthcare & Medical, Language & Arts, Law & Legal, Personal Development, Technology, and Writing & Publishing. Courses start on the second Wednesday of each month. Each course is six weeks long. Free to library card holders.
Volunteer for Feeding South Dakota’s Mobile Food Distribution, second Wednesday of each month, at River Cities Public Transit, 1600 E. Dakota Ave. in Pierre, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Various tasks to help with the monthly distribution of emergency food boxes to the public. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Will be given instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: Feeding South Dakota — Pierre.
Capital Area Networking (CAN) meeting. Second Wednesday of every month. Sole objective of giving and receiving referrals. 8:15-9:15 a.m. at Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce, 800 W. Dakota Ave. Email: jessica.mefferd@fumic.com. Must be a Chamber member.
River City Toastmasters meets every Wednesday at 12:10-12:50 p.m. A free fun and encouraging club for developing public speaking and leadership skills. Meets via teams. Contact: Brian Underdahl at 605-220-1003.
NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) support group meets online Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. and Thursdays at noon. Register on website namisouthdakota.org to get meeting information and online invite. Contact: Erin Pazour.
The Supper: Congregational Church, 114 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 5:30 pm. to 6:30 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome.
English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45-7:15 p.m. The Right Turn. For more information or to register 773-4755, http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
Stanley County Fellowship of Christian Athletes meeting, in the elementary gym in Fort Pierre, 7:30-9 p.m. The group meets the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month throughout the school year. Students in grades 6-12 are welcome for a night of games and fellowship. Contact: 605-223-7741.
