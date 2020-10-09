Editor’s note: As of press time, the Capital Journal had not received notice that any of the following events had been canceled due to the COVID-19 virus.
Greeter signup for the 2020 Capitol Christmas Tree Display on Thursday, Nov. 5, at the Capitol Lake Visitor’s Center from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Informational meeting at 9 a.m.; sign-up shortly after. Shifts vary from two to four hours. Display begins 8 a.m. Nov. 25, and ends 10 p.m. Dec. 26. Greeters give general information about the display and have guests sign the guest book. Contact Rick Augusztin, Bureau of Administration, at 605-773-3688 or rick.augusztin@state.sd.us.
Oct 1-31: Volunteers needed at food bank. Assembly takes place at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Avenue, andrew@feedingsouthdakota.org, http://feedingsouth dakota.org/.
Saturday, Oct. 10
Pierre Area Running Club: Griffin Park tennis courts, Pierre, 8 a.m.
Capital City Farmer’s Market, parking lot in Pierre (corner of Sioux Ave and Coteau St), from 9 a.m. to noon. For more information https://www.facebook.com/capcityfarmersmarket.
Holiday Vendor & Craft Show — Fort Pierre Women of the Moose. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Moose Lodge. Website https://www.facebook.com/events/ 1751592321659390.
Zoom Basic Spanish for Kids (Ages 6 to 10). Zoom Classes. For more information: 773-2160, info@capitalcitycampus.org, http://capitalcitycampus.org. $150.00 plus book ($12 plus tax).
Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 10:30 a.m.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 1 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
Pierre Players Presents “Two on the Aisle, Three in a Van.” Grand Opera House doors open 7 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. closed meeting.
Sunday, Oct. 11
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. open meeting.
Monday, Oct. 12
COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-8673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Answers and resources to non-emergency coronavirus questions and concerns, provided by the South Dakota Department of Human Resources.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre. Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting and 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Women’s Pattern-Changing Support Group: Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center, Pierre, 6 p.m.
Capital City Al-Anon: Resurrection Lutheran Church, 103 N. Taylor Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. A support group for anyone with an alcoholic or addict in their life.
As of press time for this edition of the Capital Journal, these organizations in the Pierre/Fort Pierre area are still closed to the public:
S.D. Department of Veterans Affairs: closed to in-person services. Call 333-6869 for assistance.
Social Security Administration: local office closed to public entry.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
