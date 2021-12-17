Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Will be given instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: Feeding South Dakota — Pierre.
Every Monday through Saturday ending on Christmas Eve, Salvation Army bell-ringing campaign sponsored by Pierre Area Referral Service (PARS). To volunteer for a shift (usually 4-6 p.m or 6-8 p.m.) at Walmart or either of the Dakotamarts, call 224-8731.
Ongoing to Dec. 31. Tree House construction at the South Dakota Discovery Center. Volunteer to help during 9 a.m. to 5 a.m. at the Center, 805 W. Sioux Ave. in Pierre. Contact: Kendra Baucom at 605-224-8295.
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
Christmas at the Capitol, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day through Dec. 26. Display of approximately 80 Christmas trees. It also offers free volunteer musical, dance or acting entertainment from across the state. Some performances may be viewed or replayed on its Facebook page. Free and open to the public.
Saturday, Dec. 18
Christmas at the Capital offers free volunteer musical, dance or acting entertainment from across the state. On Dec. 18, local talent includes Fort Pierre pianist Annie Tucker, 10 a.m. to noon; Pierre vocalist Rebekah Boyer, noon to 12:30 p.m.; students of Pierre’s Andrea Royer Studio, 3-5 p.m.; Pierre’s 6 Nation Army, 5-7 p.m.; Pierre’s Lady Singers Club, 7-8 p.m.
Holiday Storytime at the Rawlins Municipal Library, open to ages 1-100. The first session starts at 10:15 a.m., the second at 11:15 a.m. Features gingerbread stories, activities and snacks. Free.
Dec. 18 and 19. Meet Santa Claus at the Northridge Plaza, noon to 4 p.m.
PAWS Animal Rescue’s fundraising “Paw-iday Store” at Rillings Produce Stand, 224 S. Adams Ave. (corner with E. Wells Ave.) in Pierre. Purchase PAWS signature homemade dog treats, 2022 logo T-shirts, calendars, greeting cards, tumblers, 2021 ornaments and more. 1-4 p.m. Contact: PAWS at 605-223-2287 or Rillings at 605-945-1509.
Sounds of the Season at the Cultural Heritage Center, 900 Governors Dr., with Ron Smith at the piano and Lori Hall on hand bells. 2-3 p.m. Website: http://www.sdhsf.org. Contact: Holly Crosby. Free.
Hosanna Dance students present “Joy of Christmas” at the studio, 2nd floor of 119 N. Deadwood St. in Fort Pierre. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. with limited seating, show starts at 3 p.m. This showcase is the first in-studio performance since 2019. The studio offers classes in ballet and other dance for all ages including adults. Contact: Sunny Hannum, 605-220-1032. Admission is free-will.
“Surprise Package” local vocal ensemble Christmas Concert, at the First United Methodist Church in Pierre, 7-8:30 p.m. Contact: Katie Larson, Katie.Larson.0811@live.com. Free-will donation for PARS.
James Webb Telescope Launch Party at the South Dakota Discovery Center, 805 W. Sioux Ave. in Pierre. 1-4 p.m. Join in celebrating the Dec. 22 launch of NASA’s new Webb telescope, the largest, most powerful space telescope ever launched into space. Enjoy space themed activities, take home your own Webb telescope, discover how stars form, and more. Included with general admission of $5.
Sunday, Dec. 19
Children’s Christmas Store after worship, for kids to purchase and wrap gifts for their family — $1 each (donated items worth far more than $1). First Congregational United Church of Christ, 123 N. Highland Ave. in Pierre. Contact: 605-224-5514 or church.office@pierreucc.org.
Oahe Presbyterian Church’s Christmas play, with brunch afterward, at 2115 E Capitol Ave. in Pierre, 9 a.m. Contact: Pastor Rachel Byrum, 605-224-2737.
Christmas Craft and Vendor Show at the Missouri Avenue Event Center, 217 W. Missouri Ave. in Pierre, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Christmas program at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 123 N. Highland Ave. in Pierre at 10 a.m. Choir concert, youth special music, children’s Christmas pageant. Contact: 605-224-5514 or church.office@pierreucc.org.
First Baptist Church’s Children’s Christmas Program, at 2310 E. Capitol Ave. in Pierre, 11 a.m. to noon. There will be a light lunch after the service, followed by an auction to help fund the Wednesday evening’s Kids Rock program and camp scholarships.
Christmas at the Capital offers free volunteer musical, dance or acting entertainment from across the state. On Dec. 19, local talent includes Pierre’s Dirty Boot Band, 12:30-1 p.m.; Pierre’s Methodist Church Chancel Choir directed by Jackie Hilding, 1-1:30 p.m.; piano, guitar and vocal students of Andrea Krueger and Shelly Stanley, 2-3 p.m.; Pierre Youth Orchestra, 5-6 p.m.; Pierre pianist Priscilla Hofer, 6-7 p.m.; Pierre pianist Ron Smith and hand-bells Lori Hall, 7-8 p.m.
First United Methodist Church’s Chancel Choir at the Christmas at the Capitol at 1 p.m.
Holiday Recital by the Andrea Royer Studio, featuring piano students and members of the rock band 6 Nation Army. At the Pierre Players Grand Opera House, 2-4 p.m. Contact: Andrea Royer, 281-728-2123, andrearoyer@yahoo.com. Free.
“Surprise Package” local vocal ensemble Christmas Concert, at the First United Methodist Church in Pierre, 3-4:40 p.m. Contact: Katie Larson, Katie.Larson.0811@live.com. Free-will donation for PARS.
Sounds of the Season at the Cultural Heritage Center, 900 Governors Dr., with Plains Folk musical ensemble. 2-3 p.m. Website: http://www.sdhsf.org. Contact: Holly Crosby. Free.
Monday, Dec. 20
City of Pierre Seasoned Citizen Programs. Zumba Gold is at 9 a.m., Mondays and Wednesdays at the YMCA. Zumba Gold is a modified lower-intensity Zumba class for active older adults. Tai Chi is at 10 a.m., Mondays and Wednesdays at the YMCA. Tai chi can boost upper- and lower-body flexibility as well as strength and balance. Yoga and Tai Chi chair exercises at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays at the Senior Center. Classes go through Dec. 22. Free with Senior Center membership, $10 for non-members. Contact: Mindy Cheap, recreation superintendent, 605-773-7445, mindy.cheap@ci.pierre.sd.us
Rawlins Municipal Library board meets, at the library 1000 E. Church St., 5 p.m. Agenda highlights include new hire for Adult Services Librarian and new policy draft revision. Contact: 605-773-7421.
Hughes County Commission meets every first and third Mondays of the month, 5:30 p.m. in the commission room of the courthouse. Call 773-7477.
English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45-7:15 p.m. at The Right Turn. For more information or to register, call 773-4755 or visit http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
Christmas at the Capital offers free volunteer musical, dance or acting entertainment from across the state. On Dec. 20, local talent includes Fort Pierre pianist Annie Tucker, 6-8 p.m.
Capitol City Al Anon meeting, every Monday at 6 p.m. in the Resurrection Lutheran church at the corner of East Capitol Avenue and South Taylor Avenue in Pierre. Contact: 605-280-9886.
Fort Pierre City Council meets every first and third Monday of the month, at 6:30 p.m., in the meeting room of the S.D. Municipal League at 208 Island Dr.
Georgia Morse Middle School Winter Concert at the high school theater at 7 p.m.
Bariatric and Weight Loss Support Group. Third Monday of each month, 7-8 p.m. Sanford Clinic Pierre, 521 E Sioux Ave, Pierre. For more information: Angie Bollweg, 605-945-5560, angie.bollweg@sanfordhealth.org, http://www.sanfordhealth.org.
