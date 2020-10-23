Editor’s note: As of press time, the Capital Journal had not received notice that any of the following events had been canceled due to the COVID-19 virus.
Greeter signup for the 2020 Capitol Christmas Tree Display on Thursday, Nov. 5, at the Capitol Lake Visitor’s Center from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Informational meeting at 9:00 a.m.; sign-up shortly after. Shifts vary from 2 to 4 hours. Display begins 8 a.m. Nov. 25, ends 10 p.m. Dec. 26. Greeters give general information about the display and have guests sign the guest book. Contact Rick Augusztin, Bureau of Administration, at 605-773-3688 or rick.augusztin@state.sd.us
Game, Fish and Parks’ free “Creatures of the Night Hide & Seek” at LaFramboise & Farm Islands. All of October; entry deadline Nov 1. Keep track of code words on each animal sign and email them with your selfie to parkinfo@state.sd.us. One email randomly selected the winner at each location. Prize is a gift set — constellation throw blanket, combination lantern/flashlight, and “I love the night life” large zippered tote bag.
COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-9673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Answers and resources to coronavirus non-emergency questions and concerns; by the S.D. Department of Human Resources.
The city of Pierre’s Aquatics Center, at the YMCA, is closed until Sunday, Oct. 25, due to maintenance before the Pierre Swim Meet on the weekend of Nov. 7.
Stanley County Student Council food drive, through Dec. 10. Bing canned or packaged food to the Middle-High School office. Donations will be distributed before Thanksgiving and again at Christmas.
Saturday, Oct. 24
Pierre Area Running Club: Griffin Park tennis courts, Pierre, 8 a.m.
CCC CDL Class. Capital City Campus. For more information: info@capitalcitycampus.org, https://capitalcitycampus.org/academics/cdl-classes/. $195 per student.
Capital City Farmer’s Market, parking lot in Pierre (corner of Sioux Ave and Coteau St), from 9 a.m. to noon. For more information https://www.facebook.com/capcityfarmersmarket.
Pumpkin Patch at Northridge Plaza, vendor event and trick-or-treating, 10 a.m. — 6 p.m., Pumpkin painting 10 a.m. — noon; costume march 3:45 p.m.; trick or treating 4 — 6 p.m.
Zoom Basic Spanish for Kids (Ages 6 to 10). Zoom Classes. For more information: 773-2160, info@capitalcitycampus.org, http://capitalcitycampus.org. $150.00 plus book ($12 plus tax)
Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 10:30 a.m.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 1 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. closed meeting.
Sunday, Oct. 25
Cultural Heritage Center’s women’s suffrage Zoom program, 2 p.m., free. Dr. Claire Jerry, Smithsonian Museum, presents “Suffrage’s Top 10: Activists & Artifacts.” Email Jay.Smith@state.sd.us in advance for a direct invitation. Ask questions via chat. Coincides with the special exhibit “‘The Right is Ours’: Women Win the Vote” on display through Nov. 3.
Trick or Treat Trails — LaFramboise Island. 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. For more info: SD Game, Fish & Parks, 605-773-2885. Free. Hike through the wooded trail to sponsor stations; candy and other items for the kids. Greeted by a variety of mascots along the trail. Afterward at the picnic shelter for smores and hot cocoa or cider. Dress up in Halloween costumes. Pets on a leash are welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. open meeting.
Monday, Oct. 26
Monday and Tuesday — Gettysburg Community blood drive, Grace Bible Church, 310 South Broadway, Monday noon to 6:15 p.m., Tuesday 7:30 a.m. to noon, coordinator Dorothy Smith at 605-765-9706.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre. Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting and 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Women’s Pattern-Changing Support Group: Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center, Pierre, 6 pm.
MOVE Your Body: learn about child growth & development. The Right Turn. 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information & to register: 605-773-4755, kbly@midconetwork.com. FREE
Bariatric and Weight Loss Support Group. Sanford Clinic Pierre 521 E Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501. For more information: Angie Bollweg, 605-945-5560, angie.bollweg@sanfordhealth.org, http://www.sanfordhealth.org.
Basic Dog Obedience Class. Boys & Girls Club in the gymnasium in Pierre. For more information: 773-2160, info@capitalcitycampus.org, http://capitalcitycampus.org. Cost of class $40.
English As A Second Language (ESL). The Right Turn. For more information: 773-4755, http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
Fundraiser for S.D. Historical Society Foundation, 5-8 p.m., Pizza Ranch in Fort Pierre. Foundation receives a portion of the proceeds from dine-in, carry out and delivery. The foundation is the nonprofit fundraising partner of the S.D. State Historical Society.
Capital City Al-Anon: Resurrection Lutheran Church, 103 N. Taylor Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. A support group for anyone with an alcoholic or addict in their life.
Tuesday, October 27
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: Noon open meeting and 8 p.m. closed meeting.
Stroke Support Group for survivors/caregivers. Group discussion, speakers, more. Third Tuesday of each month. 415 South Crow St. in Pierre or via ZOOM. Starts at noon. Contact Countryside Support & Memory Center. Cindy M or Maxine at 605-945-0827 or countryside@midconetwork.com. Free — bring a sack lunch if you’d like.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Free class “Common Sense Parenting.” Enhances parenting skills for parents or caregivers of children 3 years and up. The class is held Oct. 27, Nov. 3, 10. Pre-register 224-3189 or www.growinguptogether.org. From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Oahe Child Development Center 2307 E Capitol Avenue, Pierre. Contact Dawn Tassler 605-224-3189 gut1@dakota2k.net.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Support Groups: Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center, Pierre, 5:30 p.m. Call 224-0256 for details or to request a location.
As of press time for this edition of the Capital Journal, the following organizations in the Pierre/Fort Pierre area are still closed to the public:
S.D. Department of Veterans Affairs: closed to in-person services. Call 333-6869 for assistance.
Social Security Administration: local office closed to public entry.
If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.