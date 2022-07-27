If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.
Thursday, July 28
Rawlins Library is hosting South Dakota Trivia for those 18 and older from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Bring a brown bag lunch and get to know your state a little better.
Rawlins Library is hosting Storytime at the Park at 10:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. at LaBarge Park, weather permitting.
South Dakota Discovery Center is hosting Summer Camp: Chemist at 805 W. Sioux Ave. from 1-4 p.m. For more information, call 605-224-8295. The cost is $60 for non-members and $52 for members.
Oahe Child Development Center is hosting Common Sense Parenting classes at 2307 E. Capitol Ave. The class enhances skills for parents or caregivers for children 3 and older. Learn how to reduce family stress, diminish yelling and fighting, reduce problem behavior and enrich your relationship with your child. The class is held on six Tuesdays, with pre-registration requested. Scholarships available. Call 224-3189 or go to growinguptogether.org to register. Growing Up Together is a United Way Partner Agency.
The Roadhouse is hosting Roadhouse Bike Nights at the Grey Goose Store, 28886 Merry Rd. from 6-9 p.m. For more information, call Ryan at 605-945-0794.
The Right Turn is hosting a Help! What Should I Do Next? class online from 6-7:30 p.m. For more information, call the Right Turn at 605-773-4755. The cost is $5.
Griffin Park skate park grand opening from 6-7 p.m. The ribbon cutting includes giveaways, Dakota Cruiser, demos and more. For more information, call Recreation Superintendent Mindy Cheap at 605-773-7445.
Tales on the River presents Laura Hovey Neubert, Homestead Women: Here’s My Chance, at 7 p.m. at the Fort Pierre Moose Lodge Lodge, 910 N. Deadwood St. Free admission, with a $6 light meal from the Ladies of the Moose at 6:15 p.m.
Friday, July 29
Rawlins Library is hosting Super Senior Coffee Connections Fridays from 9-10 a.m. Free to attend, no registration necessary.
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
Missouri Avenue Event Center is hosting Music on the River from 5-9 p.m. at 217 W. Missouri Ave. Weather permitting, Fun Time Rentals will set up their bouncy castle for the kids. Come and enjoy the views and 30 tap beers.
Saturday, July 30
Crazy Days at Northridge Plaza. Bring the kids to the mall for lots of fun kid-friendly activities hosted by the Alley Exchange and the mall. Bounce House, face painting, cornhole tournament and more.
New Life Pierre Church is hosting their annual “We Love Kids!” party at the Steamboat Park Amphitheater from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free school shoes for kindergarten through fifth grades. Free event with lunch, bounce houses, snow-cones and more.
Oahe Blues Festival at the Grey Goose Store, 28886 Merry Rd., from 6-11 p.m. Free will donation to Oahe Chapter of BACA, with a $10 per person suggestion. For more information, call Ryan at 605-945-0794.
