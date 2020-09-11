Editor’s note: As of press time, the Capital Journal had not received notice that any of the following events had been canceled due to the COVID-19 virus.

Saturday, September 12

Pierre Area Running Club: Griffin Park tennis courts, Pierre, 8 a.m.

Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 8:30 a.m.

Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 10:30 a.m.

Trump Boat Parade: Steamboat Park & Missouri River Causeway, Pierre, 1 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 1 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. closed meeting.

Sunday, September 13

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. open meeting.

Monday, September 14

COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-8673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Answers and resources to non-emergency coronavirus questions and concerns, provided by the SD Department of Human Resources.

Community Blood Drive: Capitol Lake Visitors Center, Pierre, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sponsored by the SD state employees of Pierre. Collection services provided by Vitalant, Mitchell. Call Michelle DeyoAmende at 773-4479 to schedule an appointment.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre. Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.

Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Pierre School Board: District Administration Building, Pierre, 5:30 p.m.

Women’s Pattern-Changing Support Group: Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center, Pierre, 6 pm.

Capital City Al-Anon: Resurrection Lutheran Church, 103 N. Taylor Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. A support group for anyone with an alcoholic or addict in their life.

As of press time for this edition of the Capital Journal, the following organizations in the Pierre/Fort Pierre area are still closed to the public:

S.D. Department of Veterans Affairs: closed to in-person services. Call 333-6869 for assistance.

Social Security Administration: local office closed to public entry.

If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.

