Saturday, Aug. 6
Riverman Triathlon will be at Farm Island State Park, with a 0.4-mile swim, 12.4-mile bike and 3.1-mile run Registration at 6:30 a.m., with the event starting at 8 a.m. The cost is $45 individual or $65 team.
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
The Oahe Fastpitch Program will be having a carwash fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Super Wash on North Garfield Ave in Pierre. Free will donation and all money raised will go to the Oahe Fastpitch Program to support the fall ball program.
Sunday, Aug. 7
Hank Harris will be playing at the American Legion, 520 S. Pierre St., at 5 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 8
Coding Club at the Rawlins Library for third through fifth graders from 3-5 p.m. School kids get a chance to experiment with coding in a safe place. Chromebooks, computers, coding books and other resources provided by Rawlins Library.
The Pierre Youth Bowling Awards and Registration Night at Lariat Lanes, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Awards from last season’s league and State Tournament will be presented, followed by the opening of registration for the upcoming season. Registration dues are $12 per bowler, and all bowlers ages 6-17 as of August 1 are encouraged to sign up. The upcoming youth season will begin Saturday, Sept. 10.
Prairie Winds 4-H Achievement Day will be held at Joe Schomer’s Barn – end of Scotty Phillips Avenue, Fort Pierre from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, call Crystal Neuharth at 605-685-5860.
SD Discovery Center will be hosting Summer Camp: Mechanical Engineer for grades third through fifth from 9 a.m. to noon at 805 W. Sioux Ave. The cost is $52 for members, $60 regular. For more information, call 605-224-8295.
The Stately Stitchers Guild Meeting in the Lutheran Memorial Church Basement, 320 E. Prospect Ave., from 6:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. No fee to attend as a guest. When you join the guild, dues are $20.00 per year. For more information, call Jenny Williams, 605-224-2463.
Tuesday, Aug. 9
Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
Coding Club at the Rawlins Library for sixth through eighth graders from 3-5 p.m. School kids get a chance to experiment with coding in a safe place. Chromebooks, computers, coding books and other resources will be provided by Rawlins Library.
SD Discovery Center will be hosting Summer Camp; Mechanical Engineer for grades 3-5 from 9 a.m. — 12 p.m. at 805 W. Sioux Ave. $52 for members, $60 regular. For more information, call 605-224-8295.
Rawlins Library Knitting and Crochet Club held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring your projects to work on and socialize with others free coffee, water and yarn provided. For more information, call 605-773-7421.
