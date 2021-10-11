Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Will be given instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: Feeding South Dakota — Pierre.
Through Nov. 12. Governor’s Student Art Competition. Twelve student artists from four age divisions will have their work displayed in the S.D. Capitol and have a chance to sell their artwork to become part of the state art collection. The competition is open to all kindergarten through 12th grade S.D. students. Submissions are accepted electronically. Website: https://artscouncil.sd.gov/events/student_art_Main.aspx. Contact: S.D. Arts Council at artscouncil.sd.gov.
Through October. The Stanley County School District Student Council is collecting socks to be distributed to needy families in the Fort Pierre and Pierre area. Bring new socks, any size, to the middle-high school office. For more information or to have donated items picked up, call advisor Shirley Swanson at 223-7743.
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Tuesdays and Wednesdays — Rawlins Municipal Library’s in-person storytime, at 10:15 and 10:45 a.m., East Church Street. Pierre and Fort Pierre residents get free membership, and now, through donations from Clark Stone, all Hughes and Stanley county residents who cannot otherwise afford the $35 library card can apply for a free one. Website http://rawlinslibrary.org.
After-school program at the Rawlins Municipal Library, 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre, Fire Safety with Byron Caauwe, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Contact: 605-773-7421, rawlinslibrary.org. Free.
Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
Wednesday, Oct. 13
Gale Online Courses. Every month, Rawlins Municipal Library offers instructor-led courses on Accounting & Finance, Business, Computer Applications, Design & Composition, Healthcare & Medical, Language & Arts, Law & Legal, Personal Development, Technology, and Writing & Publishing. Courses start on the second Wednesday of each month. Each course is six weeks long. Free to library card holders.
Capital Area Networking (CAN) meeting. Second Wednesday of every month. Sole objective of giving and receiving referrals from 8:15-9:15 a.m. at Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce — 800 W Dakota Ave. Email: jessica.mefferd@fumic.com. Must be a Chamber member.
Mobile food distribution — volunteers needed. Assist with a variety of tasks to help with the monthly distribution of emergency food boxes to the public. 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every second Wednesday of the month. Volunteers given instructions, training and supervision. At River Cities Public Transit, 1600 E. Dakota Ave. in Pierre. Contact: Feeding South Dakota in Pierre.
Free flu shot clinic for 65 and older at Pierre Senior Center, 401 W. Pleasant. No appointment necessary. Bring your Medicare card. Free to-go lunch provided — limited quantities. Shots provided by Shane’s Pharmacy. Event hosted by the Pierre Area Senior Care Networking Group. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contact: Sandra at 224-7730. Free.
River City Toastmasters meets every Wednesday at 12:10-12:50 p.m. A free fun and encouraging club for developing public speaking and leadership skills. Meets via teams. Contact: Brian Underdahl at 605-220-1003.
The Supper: Congregational Church, 114 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome.
English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45-7:15 p.m. The Right Turn. For more information or to register 773-4755, http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
Pierre Ultimate Frisbee Team, every Wednesday through the summer, at Hilger’s Gulch soccer fields in Pierre, starts at 5:30 p.m. Join us for some less-to-moderate competitive Ultimate Frisbee. Everyone and every skillset is welcome. Bring plenty of water, as well as a light and dark-colored shirt. Website: https://www.facebook.com/Pierre-Ultimate-Frisbee-128452070534280.
The Stanley County Fellowship of Christian Athletes is open to all sixth through 12th graders in the area. This includes nonathletes and homeschool students. Beginning with a kickoff Oct. 13, the group meets the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month, 7:30-9 p.m., location to be announced. Games, fellowship, encouragement, fun and camaraderie. Parents are welcome anytime. Website: https://m.facebook.com/StanleyCountyFCA/. Contact: advisors Pam Shonrock (280-1220) and Becci Scott (280-5835). “Our attendance has been 20+, but it is variable. Stanley County FCA has been active for several years (except last year due to Covid) and is part of an international interdenominational Christian ministry. Come visit us anytime. These kids will restore your faith in humankind,” Shonrock said. Free.
Thursday, Oct. 14
Sanford Health holding drive-through flu shot clinic, 521 E. Sioux Ave. in Pierre, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Halloween costumes are encouraged for those who wish to dress up. Website: sanfordhealth.org (keyword Pierre). Contact: Kandace Orth at 605-945-5560. If the flu shot is not covered by the patient’s health insurance, it is $35.
Senior Center Potluck and entertainment. Center at 401 W. Pleasant Dr. in Pierre opens at 10 a.m. for coffee and visiting. Dining at noon, followed by entertainment or presentation. Bingo, card games and pool at 1 p.m. At 3 p.m., coffee and leftover desserts. Website http://www.pierreseniorcenter.org, 605-224-7730, pirascc@yahoo.com. Bring a dish to share and join the fun.
Community Banquet every Thursday — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details. Free.
Friends of the Library Book Club, at the Rawlins Municipal Library, 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre, 6:30 p.m. Contact: 605-773-7421, rawlinslibrary.org. Free.
Author Talk at the Cultural Heritage Center, 900 Governors Dr., in-person and virtually via Zoom. Bill Markley of Pierre discusses his book “Geronimo and Sitting Bull: Leaders of the Legendary West.” 7-8:30 p.m. Markley used Apache and Lakota accounts as much as possible. Website: http://www.sdhsf.org. Register at sdhsf.org. Contact: Dorinda Daniel dorinda.daniel@state.sd.us. Free.
Summer patio session of live music at Drifters in Fort Pierre. Support local artists. 7-10 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/460468881755878.
