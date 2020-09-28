Editor’s note: As of press time, the Capital Journal had not received notice that any of the following events had been canceled due to the COVID-19 virus.
Tuesday, September 29
COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-8673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Answers and resources to coronavirus non-emergency questions and concerns, provided by the S.D. Dept. of Human Resources.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Support Groups: MIssouri Shores Domestic Violence Center, Pierre, 5:30 p.m. Call 224-0256 for details or to request a location.
Wednesday, September 30
COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-8673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Answers and resources to coronavirus non-emergency questions and concerns, provided by the S.D. Dept. of Human Resources.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
The Supper: Congregational Church, 114 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 5:30 pm. to 6:30 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome.
The Right Turn “How I Learn” class meets online from 6-8 p.m. 605-773-4755, www.TheRightTurn.org. Discuss how learning develops and gain skills to create an environment that supports healthy child growth.
Thursday, Oct. 1
COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-8673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Answers and resources to coronavirus non-emergency questions and concerns, provided by the S.D. Dept. of Human Resources.
Pierre Senior Center’s weekly Thursday noon-time potluck and entertainment, 401 W. Pleasant Drive in Pierre, Don Zeller call 224-7730.
“Exploring Cognitive, Health and Physical Development.” Learn about child Growth and Development. 10 a.m. to noon, Online $5. Call or email to register - 773-4755 kbly@midconetwork.com
Free “Think Your FOOD.” Learn about healthy eating and age appropriate meal planning. 10 a.m. to noon, Online. Call or email to register - 773-4755 kbly@midconetwork.com
Breast Cancer Survivors, 415 S. Crow St., from noon to 1 p.m. Contact 945-0827
Pierre Community Blood Drive at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 103 N. Taylor in Pierre, Thursday from noon to 5:30 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., coordinator Shirley Becker 224-2752.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Community Banquet: Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details.
NAMI Family Support Group: 1st Congregational Church, Bradford Hall, 123 N. Highland Ave., Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
Recovery Bible Fellowship (Bible-based 12-step program): Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Call Pastor Cheryl at 381-5638 for details.
Her Vote. Her Voice. Party fundraiser for the S.D. State Historical Society, 100th anniversary of women's right to vote. Wear 20s style hats/headbands. Fun, food & drink (despite "prohibition"). From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Website https://www.hervotehervoice.org/, at Storm Shelter in Griffin Park. Contact Fee Jacobsen (605) 280-6385 fee331@pie.midco.net
