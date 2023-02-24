To include an item in the calendar, email the information to news@capjournal.com.
Saturday, Feb. 25
Pierre A.A. will meet at noon and 8 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave.
Sunday, Feb. 26
No events are listed.
Monday, Feb. 27
Pierre Senior Center 401 E. Pleasant St. will host the card game Bridge at 1 p.m. To sign up, call the senior center at 605-224-7730.
National Polar Bear Day Activities at Rawlins Municipal Library from 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. The program is open to kid of all ages to learn about polar bears and complete a polar bear craft.
Cub Scout Pack 273 Pizza Ranch Fundraiser from 5-8 p.m., with 20 percent of all sales benefitting the group.
Fort Pierre Congregational Church at 114 W. Main Ave. hosts a free game night at 7 p.m.
Al-Anon, a support group for people with family members or friends who are alcoholics or addicts, will meet at 6-7 p.m. at Resurrection Lutheran Church at 103 N. Taylor Ave. in Pierre.
Pierre A.A. will meet at noon and the Oahe group at 5:30 p.m. at Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave. in Pierre.
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Countryside Memory Center’s OMA art program volunteer training from 10 a.m. to noon at 415 S. Crow St. Call Cindy or Crystal at 605-945-0827 for more information.
Pierre City Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 2301 Patron Parkway. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608 and rebroadcast at 8 and 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesdays. Meetings are also available online and on-demand at OaheTV.
Adult Book Club at Rawlins Municipal Library from 6-7 p.m.
Wednesday, March 1
Storytime at Rawlins Municipal Library at 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m., and 1:30 p.m. Storytime includes a 30-minute story and music sessions.
Fort Pierre Congregational Church at 114 W. Main Ave. will host its free community supper from 5:30-6:30 every Wednesday. The meal is dine-in or carry-out.
Thursday, March 2
A free meal will be served at 5 p.m. at Southeast Pierre Community Center at 2315 E. Park St. in Pierre. For more information, call Katie Johnson at 605-222-1969.
Pierre City Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 2301 Patron Parkway. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608 and rebroadcast at 8 and 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesdays. Meetings are also available online and on-demand at OaheTV.
The Civil Air Patrol-Pierre Composite Squadron will serve meals to veterans at 6 p.m. first Thursday of the month at the American Legion cabin. For more information, contact Commander Capt. Ruth Carley.
Friday, March 3
Pierre Senior Center 401 E. Pleasant St. will host the card game Bridge at 1 p.m. To sign up, call the senior center at 605-224-7730.
Al-Anon, a support group for people with family members or friends who are alcoholics or addicts, will meet 6-7 p.m. at Resurrection Lutheran Church at 103 N. Taylor Ave. in Pierre.
The Oahe A.A. will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Alano Club at 325 S. Garfield Ave. in Pierre.
