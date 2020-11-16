Editor’s note: As of press time, the Capital Journal had not received notice that any of the following events had been canceled.

Through Nov. 30: Keep S.D. Warm Winter-Wear Drive. Donate winter coats, gloves and hats to Keep SD Warm. Drop items off at Fischer, Rounds & Associates during business hours 8 to 5 p.m. 125 E. Dakota Ave. 605-224-9223.

COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-9673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Answers and resources to coronavirus non-emergncy questions and concerns; by the S.D. Department of Human Resources.

Stanley County Student Council food drive, through Dec. 10. Bring canned or packaged food to the Middle-High School office. Donations will be distributed before Thanksgiving and again at Christmas.

Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion — spaced/divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663.

Tuesday, Nov. 17

Pierre Economic Development Corporation annual meeting, noon to 1 p.m., in the Pierre Chamber community room or via ZOOM. Elect nominees to board of directors. Lunch provided for attending registered members; email Alicia Fabel at afabel@pierre.org. by COB Wednesday, Nov. 11. Those wishing to join the meeting via ZOOM will be emailed the link upon registration.

Wednesday, Nov. 18

River City Toastmasters meets every Wednesday at 12:10-12:50 p.m. A free fun and encouraging club for developing public speaking and leadership skills. Meets via teams. Contact: Brian Underdahl at 605-220-1003.

The Supper: Congregational Church, 114 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome.

Thursday, Nov. 19

Informational open house for Pierre-Fort Pierre bridge replacement, 7-8:30 p.m., Capitol Lake Visitation Center in Pierre, also on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/southdakotadot. Contact Claudia Contreras, Project Solutions, Inc., 605-718-4046, Cell 605-391-8732, bridgeinfo@projectsolutionsinc.com.

Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce annual meeting, 11:30 a.m., Zoom — RSVP for calendar register call 224-7361.

Understanding Me. 6-8 p.m. Online with The Right Turn. For more information: Kendra Bly, 605-773-4755, kbly@midconetwork.com. Free.

Pierre Senior Center’s weekly Thursday noon-time potluck and entertainment, 401 W. Pleasant Drive in Pierre, Don Zeller call 224-7730.

Community Banquet: Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details.

Dementia Caregivers Support Group. 6 -7 p.m .415 S. Crow St.. For more information: Countryside Hospice Support & Memory Center, 605-945-0827, http://countrysidehospicesupport.com.

If you have an item that you’d like to include in the calendar, email it to news@capjournal.com.

