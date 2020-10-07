Editor’s note: As of press time, the Capital Journal had not received notice that any of the following events had been canceled due to the COVID-19 virus.
Greeter signup for the 2020 Capitol Christmas Tree Display on Thursday, Nov. 5, at the Capitol Lake Visitor’s Center from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Informational meeting at 9:00 a.m.; sign-up shortly after. Shifts vary from 2 to 4 hours. Display begins 8:00 a.m. Nov. 25, and ends 10 p.m. Dec. 26. Greeters give general information about the display and have guests sign the guest book. Contact Rick Augusztin, Bureau of Administration, at 605-773-3688 or rick.augusztin@state.sd.us.
Thursday, Oct. 8
COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-8673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Answers and resources to coronavirus non-emergency questions and concerns, provided by the S.D. Department of Human Resources.
The 18th annual Chamber Golf Classic at Hillsview Golf Course. Lunch and registration at 11 a.m., shotgun start at noon. 4201 SD-34, Pierre. Contact Pierre Chamber 224-7361 jseiner@pierre.org. $400 per team includes lunch, golf cart, green fees.
Zoom Basic Spanish — (Ages 13 and up). Zoom Classes. For more information: 773-2160.info@capitalcitycampus.org, http://capitalcitycampus.org. Cost of class — $150.00 — includes hand out and/or books.
Pierre Senior Center’s weekly Thursday noon-time potluck and entertainment, 401 W. Pleasant Drive in Pierre, Don Zeller call 224-7730.
Breast Cancer Survivors, 415 S. Crow St., from noon to 1 p.m. Contact 945-0827.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: Noon closed meeting and 8 p.m. open meeting.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
A Vietnam Veteran Commemorative Pin Presentation to honor Pierre’s Vietnam Veterans is set for Thursday, Oct. 8, from 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. CT. The event is at the Vietnam War Memorial at 500 E. Capitol Avenue in Pierre. All are encouraged to attend. RSVPs are required.
Community Banquet: Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call Barb at 280-4055 for details.
NAMI Family Support Group: 1st Congregational Church, Bradford Hall, 123 N. Highland Ave., Pierre, 5:30 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
Free “Be Fit... Recharge your Energy” about learning environments by getting some fresh ideas. From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Online with The Right Turn. Register 605-773-4755 kbly@midconetwork.com.
Pierre Players Presents “Two on the Aisle, Three in a Van.” Grand Opera House doors open 7 p.m.
Recovery Bible Fellowship (Bible-based 12-step program): Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Call Pastor Cheryl at 381-5638 for details.
Friday, October 9
COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-8673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Answers and resources to coronavirus non-emergency questions and concerns, provided by the SD Department of Human Resources.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: Noon open meeting and 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.
Pierre Players Presents “Two on the Aisle, Three in a Van.” Grand Opera House doors open 7 p.m.
Riggs Fall Play, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at T.F. Riggs High School theatre. $5 adults, $3 students.
As of press time for this edition of the Capital Journal, the following organizations in the Pierre/Fort Pierre area are still closed to the public:
S.D. Department of Veterans Affairs: closed to in-person services. Call 333-6869 for assistance.
Social Security Administration: local office closed to public entry.
