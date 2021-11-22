Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Will be given instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: Feeding South Dakota — Pierre.
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
Through Dec. 3. Register for 3rd annual Light Up the Pierre Area holiday light competition. Possibly win one of four awards and $100 in Pierre Pride certificates which can be redeemed at any Pierre or Fort Pierre business — Best in Show, Most Lights, People’s Choice or Holiday Business. Voting can be found at www.pierre.org, beginning Dec. 9. A map of all light displays is available by Dec. 9. Winners will be announced by Dec. 29. Website: https://business.pierre.org/form/view/23594. Contact: 605-224-7361, contactchamber@pierre.org. Free.
Tuesday, Nov. 23
Tuesdays and Wednesdays — Rawlins Municipal Library’s in-person storytime, for all ages, at 10:15 and 10:45 a.m., East Church Street. Pierre and Fort Pierre residents get free membership, and now, through donations from Clark Stone, all Hughes and Stanley county residents who cannot otherwise afford the $35 library card can apply for a free one. Website http://rawlinslibrary.org.
Rawlins Municipal Library after school program, 3:30-4:30 p.m. For all ages. Snacks provided. No registration necessary. “Draw, Paint and Get Inspired by Birds” presented by Hannah Houdyshell, on how to draw and paint birds. Free.
Pierre City Commission meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall. Meetings are broadcast live on OaheTV Channel 8, HD and Channel 608; rebroadcast Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Meetings are also available online and on demand at OaheTV.
Grand Lighting Ceremony of trees at Christmas at the Capitol, 6:30-7:30 p.m. T.F. Riggs High School Chamber Choir sings at 7:30 p.m. Free event.
Wednesday, Nov. 24
Christmas at the Capitol, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day Wednesday, Nov. 24, through Sunday, Dec. 26. Free and open to the public.
Onida blood drive, at the Phoenix Center, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Contact: coordinator Mary Jo Stier, 605-258-2618.
River City Toastmasters meets every Wednesday at 12:10-12:50 p.m. A free fun and encouraging club for developing public speaking and leadership skills. Meets via teams. Contact: Brian Underdahl at 605-220-1003.
The Supper: Congregational Church, 114 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 5:30 pm. to 6:30 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome.
English As A Second Language (ESL). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45-7:15 p.m. The Right Turn. For more information or to register 773-4755, http://www.TheRightTurn.org.
Thursday, Nov. 25
Thanksgiving
YMCA Turkey Trot 5k, registration at 9 a.m. at the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce, run at 10 a.m. Contact: Aaron Fabel at 605-224-1683 or ajfabel@oaheymca.org. There is a $5 fee.
Oahe Presbyterian Church, 2115 E. Capitol Ave. in Pierre, 605-224-2737. Informal Thanksgiving Service at 10 a.m. Masks are strongly encouraged.
Friday, Nov. 26
Spruce Porch Pot workshops, at East Pierre Landscape and Garden Center, 5400 S.D. Hwy. 34 in Pierre at 2 p.m. You may bring your own 12- to 14-inch diameter pot if you can carry it by yourself. Early pre-registration required, 224-8832. Fee: $10 plus the cost of materials — finished pots usually cost from $40 to $80.
Saturday, Nov. 27
Nov 27-Dec 23. Cultural Heritage Center extends its hours, 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays; 1-4:30 p.m. Sundays.
Spruce Porch Pot workshops, at East Pierre Landscape and Garden Center, 5400 S.D. Hwy. 34 in Pierre at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. You may bring your own 12- to 14-inch diameter pot if you can carry it by yourself. Early pre-registration required, 224-8832. Fee: $10 plus the cost of materials — finished pots usually cost from $40 to $80.
