Editor’s note: As of press time, the Capital Journal had not received notice that any of the following events had been canceled due to the COVID-19 virus.
Tuesday, July 7
COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-8673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Answers and resources to coronavirus non-emergency questions and concerns, provided by the SD Department of Human Resources.
Reopen to the public: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 10 a.m.
Virtual Summer Reading Program for Pre-K to 1st grade: online with Rawlins Library, Pierre. Registration is required. Call Ginny at 773-7421 to register.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting.
Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Stanley County Commission: Stanley County Courthouse, Fort Pierre, 5 p.m.
Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall, 5:30 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.
Reading for Resilience: online with The Right Turn, Pierre, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Free class. Participants receive a free book and study guides. Guest: Audrey Jo Rider, Early Childhood Field Specialist. To register, call 773-4755 or visit www.therightturn.org.
Wednesday, July 8
COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-8673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Answers and resources to coronavirus non-emergency questions and concerns, provided by the SD Department of Human Resources.
Virtual Summer Reading Program for 2nd grade & 3rd grade: online with Rawlins Library, Pierre. Registration is required. Call Ginny at 773-7421 to register.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m .open meeting.
The Supper: Congregational Church, 114 W. Main Ave., Fort Pierre, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Meals are carry-out only.
Thursday, July 9
COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-8673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Answers and resources to coronavirus non-emergency questions and concerns, provided by the SD Department of Human Resources.
Virtual Summer Reading Program for 4th grade & 5th grade: online with Rawlins Library, Pierre. Registration is required. Call Ginny at 773-7421 to register.
Understanding Behaviors of Infants and Toddlers: online with The Right Turn, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Cost: $5. This class for childcare providers will explore infant and toddler development and temperament. To register call 773-4755 or visit www.therightturn.org.
Tales on the River presents “Soulful Songs: A singer/songwriter shares her story” with Katie Dwyer: online Zoom presentation, 7 p.m. Sponsored by the Short Grass Arts Council. Get the Zoom link from the SGAC Facebook page.
