Thursday, July 30

COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-8673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Answers and resources for non-emergency coronavirus questions and concerns, provided by the SD Department of Human Resources.

The Right Turn’s “Exploring Social and Emotional Development.” 10 a.m. to noon. Explore children’s self-esteem and discuss ways to manage stress for both children and their caregivers. Learn about responsive communication and positive discipline. To register for this open-to-the-public online class, call 605-773-4755 or visit www.therightturn.org.

Virtual Summer Reading Program for 4th grade & 5th grade: online with Rawlins Library, Pierre. Registration is required. Call Ginny at 773-7421 to register.

Alcoholics Anonymous : 325 S. Garfield Ave. – Pierre AA Group – 12 p.m. closed meeting & 8 p.m. open meeting.

Narcotics Anonymous: Pierre Alano Club House, 325 S. Garfield, at 6 p.m. Info: 494-2003.

Community Banquet: Southeast Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre. 5:30 p.m. Call 224-7244.

Recovery Bible Fellowship (Bible-based 12-step program): Lakia Chapel, 2125 E. Park Street in Pierre, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. For more information, call Pastor Cheryl at 381-5638.

Movies in the Park — Over the Hedge: “Hotel Transylvania” at the Steamboat Park Amphitheater in Pierre, starting approximately 9:30 p.m. Free — bring seating, snacks and bug spray.

Friday, July 31

COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-8673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Answers and resources to non-emergency coronavirus questions and concerns, provided by the SD Department of Human Resources.

Virtual Summer Reading Program for adults and families: online with Rawlins Library, Pierre. Registration is required. Call Ginny at 773-7421 to register.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting. Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.

As of press time for this edition of the Capital Journal, the following organizations in the Pierre/Fort Pierre area are still closed to the public.

SD Department of Veterans Affairs: closed to in-person services. Call 333-6869 for assistance.

Social Security Administration local office: closed to public entry.

