Through the rest of tax season, the AARP Foundation tax-aide program is free for AARP members and others. The IRS-certified volunteers provide tax preparation help to anyone. Stop in at the Pierre Senior Center to get an information packet, which has instructions and forms to be filled out before the appointment. To make an appointment. contact the Center at 605-224-7730, or come in-person from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Volunteer at Feeding South Dakota, at 20562 Grace Ave. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. or some weekday evening opportunities from 5-7 p.m. Food box packing, order picking, senior food box packing. Arrive 10 minutes early and wear comfortable clothing in layers and closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Will be given instructions, training, staff support and supervision. Contact: Feeding South Dakota — Pierre.
A.A. meetings at the Alano Club — 325 S. Garfield Ave. — available three days per week at multiple times. Pierre Group, Mondays and Saturdays at noon and 8 p.m. Oahe Group, Mondays and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 7
Senior Center Potluck and entertainment. Center at 401 W. Pleasant Dr. in Pierre opens at 10 a.m. for coffee and visiting. Dining at noon, followed by entertainment or presentation. Bingo, card games and pool at 1 p.m. At 3 p.m., coffee and leftover desserts. Website http://www.pierreseniorcenter.org, 605-224-7730, pirascc@yahoo.com. Bring a dish to share and join the fun.
Community Banquet every Thursday — Southeast Pierre Community Center, 2315 E. Park St., Pierre, serving starts between 5 p.m. & 5:15 p.m. Meals are carry-out only. Everyone is welcome. Call the Center at 224-7244 for details. Free.
“Read What I Want” Book Club at the Rawlins Municipal Library, hosted by Friends of the Library. Starts at 6:30 p.m. Free and is open to the public.
Civil Air Patrol — Pierre Composite Squadron serves meals to Veterans at the American Legion cabin the first Thursday of the month, except June, July and August. The CAP cadets post and retire the colors. Serving starts at 6 p.m. Contact: Commander Capt. Ruth Carley.
T.F. Riggs National Art Honor Society induction ceremony and art exhibit, 7 p.m. Each member exhibits at least four art pieces. Guest speakers include South Dakota Arts Council’s Program Director, Sarah Carlson and Plein Air Artist and U.S. Army Vietnam Combat Artist, James Pollock of Pierre. Features a video of the Kid Art Class Fundraising project. Senior Scholarship Award will be announced.
Summer patio session of live music at Drifters in Fort Pierre. Support local artists. 7-10 p.m. Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/460468881755878.
Friday, April 8
April 8-9. MusikFest, held at the Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, 714 N Grand Ave. in Pierre. Contact: Moriah Gross, 605-771-9847, mrs.moriahgross@gmail.com. Church: 605-224-2216.
Women’s Cancer Support at Avera St. Mary’s Helmsley Center Cafeteria conference room. Second Friday of each month. Open to all women who are dealing with any type of cancer. Noon to 1 p.m. Contact: Gloria at 224-3131 or gloria.rowen@avera.org. Free.
Girls 605 — Empowering Our Youth, at the Ramkota convention center in Pierre 4-6 p.m. Empowering young women — suggested 8-12 years old — to become confident and successful versions of themselves starts with building emotional health. Website: https://fb.me/e/1yIirDTDs.
Izaak Walton League Fish Fry fundraiser, at 1200 Izaak Walton Dr. in Pierre, at 5-7 p.m. Drive-up service only. Meals include fried fish, hot side dish, cole slaw and dinner roll. To support Sunshine Chapter projects. Contact: 605-224-9723. Suggested donation: $12.
Zonta book sale at the Northridge Mall, 1615 N. Harrison Ave. in Pierre, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Contact: 605-280-9160, 605-280-4876 or 605-280-1511. Preview sale, $5 entrance fee.
April 8-9. T.F. Riggs High School music department’s Variety Night, featuring jazz bands, and superior-rated solos and small groups, 7 p.m. Program selection varies each evening. Refreshments available for purchase. Contact: Mackenzie McKeithan Jensen, T.F. Riggs High School band director. Free.
Saturday, April 9
Women’s Conference 2022 RESILIENCE605, at the Ramkota convention center, 920 W. Sioux Ave. in Pierre, 8:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. Join a positive group of women to learn tips to be the best version of yourself that you can be. Keynote speakers are Megan Fischer and Wendy Weber. Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/2618139458488074?active_tab=about. Contact: Rising Hope Counseling, 605-494-1500.
Rawlins Municipal Library hosts “Read with Pumpkin Pye,” 1000 E. Church St. in Pierre, 10 a.m. Join for some “tale-waggin’ fun” as sweet little Pumpkin Pye listens to children read books to him. This loveable canine companion is visits as a special guest provided by Therapy Dogs International and its owner Mrs. Pye. Contact: 605-773-7421, rawlinslibrary.org.
Zonta book sale at the Northridge Mall, 1615 N. Harrison Ave. in Pierre, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Contact: 605-280-9160, 605-280-4876 or 605-280-1511. No entrance fee.
Join the cast of Pierre Players’ upcoming musical “Ordinary Days” at Waterfront Gallery for the Arts at 207 E. Missouri Ave. Suite 1A in Pierre, starting at 5 p.m. View the artwork and have a refreshment. Lydia Kanz, director of “Ordinary Days,” will speak about the upcoming production, and the cast will perform musical selections from the show. Jennifer Kanz will visit about her Waterfront Gallery for the Arts. Show dates for “Ordinary Days” are April 29-30 and May 5-7. Contact: Alisa Bousa, president Pierre Players, info@pierreplayers.com.
