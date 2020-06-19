Editor’s note: As of press time, the Capital Journal had not received notice that any of the following events had been canceled due to the COVID-19 virus.

Saturday, June 20

Pierre Area Running Club: Griffin Park tennis courts, Pierre, 8 a.m.

Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 8:30 a.m.

Women’s 12-Step Program Support Group: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 10:30 a.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 1 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m closed meeting.

Sunday, June 21, Father’s Day

Free Fishing and State Park Entrance: Statewide, all day. Sponsored by the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 8 p.m. open meeting.

Monday, June 22

COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-8673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Answers and resources to coronavirus non-emergency questions and concerns, provided by the SD Department of Human Resources.

Virtual Summer Reading Program for teens: online with Rawlins Library, Pierre. Registration is required. Call Ginny at 773-7421 to register.

“Aeronautical Engineer” Virtual Summer Camp: online with the SD Discovery Center, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. OR 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Open to ages 3rd grade to 5th grade. Cost: $20 for 4 sessions; $16 for members. Visit sd-discovery.org to register.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting; Oahe AA Group: 5:30 p.m. closed meeting.

Rawlins Library Board Meeting: Rawlins Library, Pierre, 5 p.m.

Women’s Pattern-Changing Support Group: Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Shelter, 6 p.m.

Capital City Al-Anon: 222 ½ S. Adams Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, June 23

COVID-19 assistance for senior citizens: Dakota at Home, 1-833-663-8673, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Answers and resources to coronavirus non-emergency questions and concerns, provided by the SD Department of Human Resources.

Virtual Summer Reading Program for Pre-K to 1st grade: online with Rawlins Library, Pierre. Registration is required. Call Ginny at 773-7421 to register.

“Aeronautical Engineer” Virtual Summer Camp: online with the SD Discovery Center, Pierre, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. OR 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Open to ages 3rd grade to 5th grade. Cost: $20 for 4 sessions, $16 for members. Visit sd-discovery.org to register.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, Pierre AA Group: 12 p.m. open meeting & 8 p.m. closed meeting.

Weight Watchers: 109 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, 12:15 p.m.

“Nurture Nature” Virtual Summer Camp: online with the SD Discovery Center, Pierre, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Open to ages Pre-K to Kindergarten. Cost: $25 for 4 sessions; $20 for members. Visit sd-discovery.org to register.

Birthright: rear of 314 S. Henry, Pierre, office open 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Pierre City Commission: Pierre City Hall, 5:30 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: 325 S. Garfield Ave., Pierre, 6 p.m. Call 494-2003 for details.

